Though she’s hard at work getting Jessica Jones’ third season wrapped up, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg has her sights set on greener pastures far away from Netflix and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Rosenberg’s just signed a multi-year, eight-figure deal with Warner Bros. Television where she’ll oversee the production of a number of new series. Going forward, Rosenberg will continue to be credited as Jessica Jones’ executive producer and in a statement, she expressed her faith in the show’s cast and production team’s ability to carry on without her:

“All of my attention remains with the extraordinary cast, writers and production team of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, until the completion of season three. It continues to be a career highlight working with my partners at Marvel Television and Netflix. We have so many talented storytellers in every area of this show, who I’m honored to call friends and collaborators. As I look ahead after this season, I’m thrilled that I will be able to explore new projects with the talented team at Warner Bros. Television and push myself in new challenging creative directions.”

Rosenberg’s move to Warner Bros. comes at a time when the studio, similar to Marvel/Disney, is increasingly focused on buffing out its offerings with its new streaming service in mind.

Whether Rosenberg will end up creating more genre-specific projects at WB—at its booming DC Universe streaming brand or broadcast network like the CW—and if said projects will involve superheroes at all remains to be announced, but it’s definitely got to be something that she’s considering.