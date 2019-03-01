Photo: Warner Bros.

Alas, Lupita Nyong’o probably won’t be in Bond 25. Patton Oswalt will lend his voice to the mighty MODOK. Clark Gregg hints that Agents of SHIELD’s recent renewals will really be its last. Plus, what’s to come on the cavalcade of CW/DC TV shows, and everyone wants to rule the world in new Game of Thrones posters. To me, my Spoilers!

It: Chapter 2

Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jessica Chastain revealed It: Chapter 2 saga will include a scene featuring “the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film”.

I’m gonna say something and I think I’m gonna be in trouble but I’m gonna do it. It might be a spoiler, but in the movie there’s a scene that someone said on set that it’s the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film in a scene.

Sovereign

Deadline reports Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali has signed on to star in a new sci-fi film from director Marc Munden and A Quiet Place writers, Scott Beck, and Bryan Woods. Regrettably, no details on the plot are available at this time.

Bond 25

In light of recent rumors that she could be joining the film in the traditional ‘Bond Girl’ role, Lupita Nyong’o’s team recently reached out to Deadline to confirm Bond 25 “won’t work out with her.”



Midsommar

Screen Rant has a festive new poster for Ari Aster’s upcoming Pagan horror movie, Midsommar.

The Lost Boys

Cheyenne Haynes (Camping) and Haley Tju (Bella and the Bulldogs) have been cast as Liza and Cassie, The Lost Boy’s gender-swapped incarnations of the Frog Brothers. Deadline also has word Sarah Hay has joined the series as the vampire, Mollie, who “travels in a small pack with her eternally 8-year-old son, Laddie, and a guardian, Hiram, who’s there to make sure she doesn’t get into too much trouble.”

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

Meanwhile, Patton Oswalt revealed he will voice the Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing in the upcoming Hulu animated series, during a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers.

I’m gonna be voicing him. He is a supervillain, he has superintelligence, he has a forehead beam, he has all this technology. But, he is not on the A-level of Doctor Doom and the Red Skull. So, not only does he hate all the heroes, he hates all the other villains because he’s so resentful. Getting to play that is going to be really fun.

Resident Alien

Syfy has ordered David Dobkin’s Resident Alien adaptation starring Alan Tudyk to series. [Spoiler TV]

Agents of SHIELD

Clark Gregg confirmed season seven will likely be Agents of SHIELD’s last in a recent interview recorded by Den of Geek.

That’s the word I’ve heard. The announcement I read was, two more seasons, six and seven.

Supernatural

Sam and Dean encounter a brand-new species of monster in the synopsis for Supernatural’s March 21 episode, “Don’t Go In The Woods.”

WHISTLING IN THE DARK – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are baffled when they come up against a monster they have never heard of before. Jack (Alexander Calvert) does his best to impress a new group of friends. John Fitzpatrick directed the episode written by Davy Perez & Nick Vaught. (#1416). Original Airdate 3/21/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

Original Roswell star Shiri Appleby directs the March 19 episode of Roswell, New Mexico, “Songs About Texas.”

Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) travel to Texas to visit a faith healer, who may be able to shed some light on the alien symbol Max has been researching. Meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Liz (Jeanine Mason) pay a visit to the same faith healer in hopes of finding a cure for Maria’s ailing mother. Elsewhere, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Kyle (Michael Trevino) look into what Sargant Manes may be hiding. Shiri Appleby directed the episode written by Sabir Pirzada & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#109). Original airdate 3/19/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Jon Cryer debuts as Lex Luthor in the synopsis for, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” airing March 17.

Secretly furloughed from prison due to failing health, Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) visits his sister, Lena (Katie McGrath), to seek her help finding a cure. Savvy as ever, Lena is suspicious of Lex’s motives but when she’s faced with a life and death situation, she must decide how she truly feels about her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and J’onn (David Harewood) face off against Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala). James’ sister Kelly (guest star Azie Tesfai) comes to town. Tawnia Mckiernan directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb (#415). Original airdate 3/17/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Arrow

A synopsis for Arrow’s March 18 episode, “Star City 2040,” is one big flash-forward according to a new synopsis from Spoiler TV.

Mia (guest star Katherine McNamara) and William (guest star Ben Lewis) venture into the Glades on a dangerous mission. There they run into Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Roy (Colton Haynes) and Zoe (guest star Andrea Sixtos) who deliver some devastating news. The flash forwards share highlights from Mia’s childhood with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards). James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Oscar Balderrama (#716). Original airdate 3/18/2019.

The Flash

Nora finally comes clean about her liaison with Eobard Thawne in the synopsis for “Time Bomb.”

Team Flash finds out that a suburban mom named Vickie Bolen (guest star Catherine Lough Haggquist) is in danger and they race to save her. Upon meeting her, they discover she’s a meta-human who is hiding her abilities from her family. Barry (Grant Gustin) encourages Vickie to share her secret with her family, which makes Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) realize she needs to come clean with her parents about Thawne (Tom Cavanagh). Rob Greenlea directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Sterling Gates (#517). Original airdate 3/19/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Gotham

Bruce is ensorcelled by Poison Ivy in the trailer for next week’s episode of Gotham, “The Trial of Jim Gordon.”

Game of Thrones

HBO has released twenty separate character posters for the final season of Game of Thrones. Head over to Twitter to see the rest.

Critters: A New Binge

Finally, Shudder has released an exciting new trailer for the new Critters TV series, featuring more flesh-eating hand puppets than Critters, Critters 3 and Critters 4 combined- and maybe even Critters 2.

