On this season of The Flash, fans have noted something odd with one of the team: Joe West, played by Jesse L. Martin, hasn’t really done much other than be seated at pretty much every available opportunity. Well, there’s a reason for that—and it’s a sad one that means Martin won’t actually be on The Flash for a while.



TV Line reports that Martin is taking a medical leave of absence from the series this season, after sustaining a back injury in the hiatus between filming—hence the reason he’s mostly been seated at the West-Allen house for much of the episodes seen so far in the current season. Here’s the brief statement TV Line was sent by the CW:

We wish him a full and speedy recovery and look forward to his return as Detective Joe West.

It’s unknown for how long Martin will be gone, or when just when Joe will temporarily disappear from the show. But according to TV Line, the show will acknowledge Joe’s absence whenever Martin’s leave of absence officially begins. Hopefully Martin can heal up and be back in action—unseated action—as one of Central City’s finest in the near future.

