The final season of Jessica Jones arrives at the end of the week, and one of its major arcs—set up in previous seasons—involves the inevitable growing conflict between Jessica (Krysten Ritter) and her newly-superpowered adoptive sister, Trish (Rachael Taylor).



The new clip shows the moment Jess confronts Trish about those Hellcat-ish powers, how she got them, and how they’ve changed her—not to mention forever altering the dynamic between the two of them, something that was already pretty FUBAR after what happened with Jess’ mother last season. Somewhat unusual for Jessica Jones, there’s no actual physical brawling in this exchange, though the emotional tension between the two women is knife-edge sharp.

Jessica Jones’ third and final season hits Netflix on June 14.

