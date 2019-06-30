Image: Marvel Studios

The sequence in Avengers: Endgame on Vormir is one of the most intimate, emotional moments in the film. But it wasn’t always planned that way.

As revealed by Jeremy Renner at a recent appearance at Ace Comic-Con in Seattle, the sequence in Vormir was originally planned to be a lot more action-y.

Advertisement

As reported by Syfy Wire, Renner explained how the original sequence involved, instead of an emotional detente between Black Widow and Hawkeye, a more involved conflict including an attack by Thanos.



Advertisement

“It was a tough scene for us to shoot,” he said, about the scene as it appears in the film. “It’s a re-shoot we did about six months ago. The original was a lot more complicated with an attack by Thanos. This is just us.”



Advertisement

It’s understandable that the scene was a bit different initially. After all, the mandate in superheroics is action, action, action, and stripping action out of an entire section of the film’s climactic time heist probably felt like a risky decision. But it was certainly the right one. The film had enough fight scenes, and for Hawkeye and Widow, whose bond has been an important running theme through the Avengers movies, it was an appropriately emotional choice.



Avengers: Endgame is still in theaters, going for that sweet sweet Avatar money.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.