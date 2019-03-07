Image: Footlocker

I already like Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel aesthetic a whole lot, but translating its dark blue and red design into a sneaker just makes me like it even more.



Artist Jen Bartel has been teasing a collaboration between herself, Marvel, and Adidas this week to celebrate the launch of Captain Marvel, and now we’ve finally gotten a really great look at it: a run of limited edition Adidas AM4s that replicate Carol’s Captain Marvel supersuit.

They’re the traditional colors from the comics, rather than being inspired by the Kree blue-and-green “Starforce” costume we’re also seeing in the movie (although that would also make for a cool shoe), but the design beyond that incorporates elements like the gold suit lining and the Hala Star worn on Carol’s chest, and even a subtle cosmic design in the blue print to honor Captain Marvel’s mighty cosmic status.

It’s a really lovely design—even without the little Captain Marvel accoutrements, they’re nice sneaker colors in the first place, but the devil is in the details, as they say. If you want a pair for yourself, you’re going to have to be sharp: The sneakers will go on sale exclusively at Footlocker stores in the U.S. and online tomorrow, March 8, and will set you back $150. You’re gonna have some competition trying to get them, too:

Because even Carol herself wants in. I wouldn’t want to get between Captain Marvel and a pair of her own Skrull-kickers.

[H/T Nerdist]

