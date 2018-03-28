Image: Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom (Universal)

John Cena wants the Duke Nukem movie to do justice to the franchise. Robert Downey Jr. reveals the expansive voice cast of The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle. Star Trek: Discovery producer Aaron Harberts teases the themes of the show’s sophomore season. Plus, Teen Groot gets all teenager-y in new Avengers: Infinity War footage. Spoilers now!







Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Appearing as a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jeff Goldblum refused to confirm or deny whether Fallen Kingdom features a cameo from Laura Dern, but promised a third Jurassic World is in the works, “which some people may or may not be in,” in a truly Goldblumian fashion.

I can’t divulge anything...but maybe. Maybe.

Duke Nukem

John Cena spoke to Screen Rant about his “dead-on balls” approach to playing Duke Nukem in the upcoming movie adaptation

I think that’s the direct attachment and I’m very honored to be attached to that but that is a very fragile franchise. That was one that was very timeline specific, that is 1990s to the hilt. So, once again, it reflects upon story. The story has to come in dead-on balls, man. Like it has to come in told correct, told in a palatable sense for this generation, which you’re walking on eggshells…you can’t not be Duke Nukem, but you can’t make the wrong move…so I’m…what a blessing to be attached to that, a name like that, and I just hope development does the franchise justice.

The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle

Robert Downey, Jr. has revealed the tremendous voice cast of talking animals on Twitter. The cast includes Rami Malek as Chee-Chee the gorilla, Octavia Spencer as Dab-Dab the duck, Kumail Nanjiani as Plimpton the ostrich, John Cena as Yoshi the Polar Bear, Marion Cotillard as Tutu the fox, Carmen Ejogo as Regine the Lioness, Craig Robinson as Fleming the mouse, Frances de la Tour as “Ginko Who Soars,” Emma Thompson as Polynesia the parrot, Selena Gomez as Betsy the giraffe, Tom Holland as Jip the dog, and Ralph Fiennes as Barry the tiger.

Edge of Tomorrow 2

Emily Blunt revealed to Indiewire a second, entirely new script is currently being written for Edge of Tomorrow 2.

Doug Liman has got an awesome idea and he’s excited and they just need to write it. There has been a script, but now I gather there’s another one in the works.

Intruders

Deadline reports Paramount has boarded Blumhouse’s alien home invasion movie, which is loosely based on the Hopkinsville Goblin encounter of 1955.

Concept is inspired by Close Encounters of the Third Kind and the Kelly–Hopkinsville encounter, in which a Kentucky family claimed to have survived an all night alien home invasion attempt.

The Hazel Wood

Ashleigh Powell is slated to write a film adaptation of Melissa Albert’s YA novel about a teenage girl learning her grandmother’s book of grisly fairytales, “Tales from the Hinterland,” has a basis in reality. [The Wrap]

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Chris Miller revealed he and his partner, Phil Lord, will receive an Executive Producer credit on Solo: A Star Wars Story at the GLAS Animation Festival in Berkeley, California.

We were really proud of the many contributions we made to that film. In light of the creative differences, we elected to take an executive producer credit.



Independence Day 3

Dean Devlin confirmed to LRM there are “no plans” for a third Independence Day... at least right now.

I don’t know. I don’t know. Currently, I personally have no plans on doing another one.

Deadpool 2

Coming Soon has a “green band” international trailer and a new poster from Italy.

Avengers: Infinity War

Teenage Groot has an attitude problem in the latest TV spot.

Rampage

The film has a suitably kaiju-tastic poster for Japan. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Unthinkable/Den Blomstertid Nu Kommer

Sweden is under attack in the trailer for Den Blomstertid Nu Kommer, a foreign sci-fi film which will be released in the U.S. as The Unthinkable. The original title translates to “Now the Time of Blossoming Arrives,”

Star Trek: Discovery

Speaking with TrekMovie, producer Aaron Harberts revealed season two will have a science vs. faith motif, framed through Michael Burnam’s desire to understand and explain everything around her:

What is the role of serendipity versus science? Is there a story about faith to be told? Leaps of faith. We are dealing with space. We are dealing with things that can’t be explained and you have a character like Michael Burnham who believes there is an explanation for everything.

Once Upon a Time



Jennifer Morrison is back on set for the Once Upon a Time finale.

The 100

A new poster from TV Guide teases The 100's war for an acceptably radioactive Earth.

Meanwhile, Spoiler TV has a synopsis for the season five premiere, “Hope.”



In the fifth season premiere, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) struggles to survive on a desolate, scorched earth while her friends in space come across a long-awaited beacon of hope. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. Dean White directed the episode written by Jason Rothenberg (#501).

Humans

Season three begins June 5 on AMC in the US, so celebrate with a couple of new cast pictures. [Coming Soon]

Shadowhunters

Spoiler TV has a promo and synopsis for next week’s episode, “What Lies Beneath.”

The Shadowhunters try to track down the new imposing threat, while Jace has a suspicion that Jonathan is back and behind the mundane attacks. Simon tries to figure out what The Seelie Queen did to him during his time in the glade. Alec decides to host a Lightwood family dinner at Magnus’ house after a surprising visit from Maryse. (Guest starring Anna Hopkins and Javier Muñoz).

Ash vs the Evil Dead

Finally, the trailer for next week’s Ash vs the Evil Dead teases a dagger fight between Kelly and Ruby.

Ash’s bond with his daughter strengthens as more Knights of Sumeria join Pablo and him to defeat evil; Kelly decides to go after Ruby while Ash, team, and the knights enter the rift and face a battle of their own.

