Illustration: George Morton.

In defiance of chaos theory, these jigsaw puzzles bring some order to the world. Some Goldblum-y order.

Jeff Goldblum’s incredible visage is fit for giant statues, franchise revivals, and adorable collectibles. So these Jigsaw puzzles, created by Champion Productions (with a hat tip to Nerdist for digging these up) make perfect sense: what better reward for finishing a challenging puzzle than Goldblum himself?

These come in four varieties, all based on Goldblum’s fantastic character turns in scifi: two from Jurassic Park, one from Thor: Ragnarok, and one from The Fly.

Illustration: Maria Catello Solbas

And if you’re wondering if they sell that picture of Goldblum: of course they do. Life finds a way.

Illustration: Maria Catello Solbas.

Each puzzle is 100 pieces and ships worldwide. Perfect for the Jeff Goldblum shrine that, uh, nobody has, that would be weird, right?