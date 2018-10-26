Home alone, a young woman scrolls through vintage black-and-white films of 1920s dancers. It’s all flapper-filled fun until she lands on The Rizzle—also the name of Josh Tanner’s short film, made for Hulu’s Huluween Film Fest. The Rizzle, as you’ll see, is actually a very sinister blast from the past, cleverly disguised by some very snappy dance moves.



