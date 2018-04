Image: Warner Bros.

The first trailer for The Meg, Jason Statham’s awesomely silly-looking summer action movie about the sudden appearance of a modern-day megalodon, has just arrived—and at long last, it looks like we have a worthy, stupendously toothy successor to 1999's Deep Blue Sea.

Plus, is that a bonus giant squid we see?



The Meg—directed by Jon Turteltaub (National Treasure)—is out August 10, so plan your beach vacation accordingly.