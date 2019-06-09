Image: Sony

Recently, actress Sigourney Weaver, who played Dana Barrett in the original Ghostbusters, suggested to Parade Magazine that she might be returning for the new film, helmed by Jason Reitman.

This weekend, at the Ghostbusters Fan Fest event in Los Angeles, Reitman addressed that revelation, though he did so, well, obliguely. According to Entertainment Weekly and the Ghostbusters Twitter account, Reitman mentioned the three actors that Weaver referred to—herself, Dan Akroyd, and Bill Murray—along with Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson, saying, “Sigourney has read the screenplay... Dan has read it... Ernie’s read the script... Bill Murray has read the script.”

That’s not not a confirmation that they might be reprising their roles. In fact, it seems like an oblique way to confirm something you can’t share just yet. Did Sigourney talk too soon?

Ghostbusters, which also according to the film’s Twitter should start shooting in about five weeks, will be released on July 10, 2020.

