Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura teases the future of Hasbro’s movie plans for Transformers and G.I. Joe. Legendary has the rights to The Toxic Avenger. Christina Hodson explains just why Birds of Prey’s hilariously long title stuck. Plus, teasers for the Roswell reboot, and J.K. Rowling is already teasing Fantastic Beasts 3. Spoilers, go!



The DCEU

In a recent interview with HuffPost, Jason Momoa weighed in on Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck’s rumored departures from the DCEU.

If they’re both out, then listen: It’s just the place they’re at in their careers. I mean, how many has Henry done? He’s done three? Yeah, I mean, like, you want to move on. I think if I did... shit, I have done three. ... I mean, Henry wants to just expand on something. Ben is an amazing director that is of age, and probably he’s done enough. I don’t know how to speak on behalf of them, but I had the time of my life [on ‘Justice League’].

G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes

Speaking with /Film, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed Ray Park won’t be back as Snake Eyes.

Probably not, because we are going to the origin story. As you know in the comic book, you saw his face. And it is, I’ll say, the formation of a hero. So you’ve got to see somebody and it can’t be Ray’s age, unfortunately.

Transformers 6



In a separate interview, di Bonaventura promised the next Transformers movie will be “different than the ones that we’ve done before.”

Reboot, I always hate that word because for one, I’m not sure I really understand what it means. We are going to do another big Transformers movie. It is going to be different than the ones that we’ve done before. It’s not like we look at the elements of what we did before and go, ‘Well, let’s not do this’ or ‘Let’s not do that’. It’s more about how do you evolve the experience for the fans. Let the fan have a new experience.

Di Bonaventura then revealed Unicron, the planetary Orson Welles-voiced robot from 1986's Transformers: The Movie will not be a part of the upcoming sequel/reboot.

Okay, I’m going to be controversial. I’m not a fan of Unicron. It’s too big. It’s so big it’s beyond any sort of relatable thing I think, for me personally. That doesn’t mean it’s not going to be in the series someday. I don’t know that I’ve thought much about it honestly because we’ve been focused on this movie.

The Toxic Avenger

Bloody-Disgusting reports Legendary Entertainment has acquired the remake rights to The Toxic Avenger. Troma’s Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will reportedly produce alongside Legendary’s Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter.

The French Quarter Will Not Be Spared

Deadline reports Lionsgate has purchased the rights to a new script from Anthony Jaswinksi (The Shallows) concerning vampires in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.

Charlie’s Angels

Production has officially wrapped on Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Screenwriter Christina Hodson weighed in on the film’s controversial title during a recent interview with Collider.

I don’t know if I’m officially allowed to say, but there’s no reason why not. It was an unofficial aka when I wrote the script. I added it about a year or so ago, almost exactly as it is, just as an aka. I didn’t think we’d ever use it. We’d always used a working title, so I just had it as a cheeky little thing, on the front cover. And then, when we were talking about a title and brainstorming, we all kept drifting back to that one.

Fantastic Beasts 3

Answering a fan on Twitter, J.K. Rowling promised “answers are given” in the third Fantastic Beasts movie.

Bumblebee

Coming Soon has a pair of international character posters of Dropkick and Shatter.

Antlers

A few more creepy set pictures have been uploaded to the film’s official Instagram.

The Terror

Deadline reports Cristina Rodlo has joined the cast of The Terror’s second season as Luz, “a nursing student who must make some tough decisions between her personal and professional life.”

Strange Times: The Ghost in the Girl

TBS has ordered a new series based on former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge’s graphic novel concerning skateboarding paranormal investigators, Strange Times: The Ghost in the Girl. [Variety]

A Series of Unfortunate Events



Count Olaf pilots a mechanical octopus in the latest trailer for season three.

Gotham

The latest teaser reveals the Penguin and the Riddler have teamed up with Gordon and Bullock. “The sum of the angles of that rectangle is too monstrous to contemplate!”

TV Line also has a new gallery of cast photos. Head over there to see the rest.

Charmed

Parker decides to pull Harry out of Hell in the trailer for “Keep Calm and Harry On,” January 20’s return episode of Charmed.

Roswell, New Mexico

Finally, the CW has released a quick teaser trailer for the Roswell reboot.

