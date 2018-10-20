Image: Warner Bros.

Somebody sure is confident.

The Aquaman movie doesn’t come out until December, but Jason Momoa is already planning for the next one. According to TotalFilm magazine, as quoted by Syfy Wire, Momoa, who plays Aquaman, has some very specific ideas for the sequel, and he’s started pitching them around.

“I definitely have an opinion,” the star said. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome...But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

Planning for a sequel while shooting a film certainly isn’t uncommon, but it’s a delight to see how enthused Momoa is for the future of the film, considering the shape of some of DC’s other film properties. According to director James Wan, there are a lot of stories to tell in the Aquaman corner of the DC universe, some that don’t even have much to do with the eponymous hero at all.

“There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well. There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore,” Wan said.

It’s unclear if those stories will get told, again, what with the DC film universe being a very messy place recently. But it’s good to know they’re there, if people end up wanting them.