Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Colin Trevorrow discusses his approach to Dinos roaming among us in the third Jurassic World movie. Nic Cage hypes up his next wild supernatural role. Stargirl recruits two more classic DC heroes. Plus, Jennifer Pierce suits up on Black Lightning, another Aquaman clip, and a first look at Playmobil: The Movie. Spoilers, go!



The DCEU

Jason Momoa, sudden unofficial spokesaquaman for the DCEU, stated Henry Cavill is “absolutely not” stepping down as Superman in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Absolutely not. He loves the character, and he’s not. 100%.

Tremors 7

Michael Gross announced on Facebook he will once again reprise his role as Burt Gummer for a seventh installment in the Tremors franchise.

Tremors fans will be delighted to know I have just agreed to the terms of a contract for a SEVENTH film. My best estimate is that Burt Gummer will begin his hunt for Graboids and other nefarious forms of wildlife in the fall of 2019.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Bloody Disgusting reports D.J. Caruso (The Disappointments Room; Disturbia) is currently in talks to direct Paramount’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie from screenwriter Gary Dauberman.

To Be Read Backwards

Meanwhile, Deadline reports Noah Hawley is set to direct a film adaptation of the Matthew Baker short story, To Be Read Backwards, concerning a man living life in reverse after gaining sapience at the moment of his own death.

Jurassic World 3

Speaking with Jurassic Outpost, Colin Trevorrow heartbreakingly revealed the next Jurassic World movie will not focus on dinosaurs destroying major cities.

I just have no idea what would motivate dinosaurs to terrorize a city. They can’t organize. Right now we’ve got lethal predators in wild areas surrounding cities all over the world. They don’t go pack hunting for humans in urban areas. The world I get excited about is the one where it’s possible that a dinosaur might run out in front of your car on a foggy backroad, or invade your campground looking for food. A world where dinosaur interaction is unlikely but possible—the same way we watch out for bears or sharks. We hunt animals, we traffic them, we herd them, we breed them, we invade their territory and pay the price, but we don’t go to war with them. If that was the case, we’d have lost that war a long time ago.

Prisoners of the Ghostland

During his masterclass at the 3rd International Film Festival & Awards in Macau, Nicolas Cage hyped Sion Sono’s English-language debut as “the wildest movie” he’s “ever made”.

I’m thrilled about it! It’s unlike anything I’ve ever read before. It might be the wildest movie I’ve ever made, and that’s saying something. It’s out there. I wear a skintight black leather jumpsuit with grenades attached to different body parts, and if I don’t rescue the governor’s daughter from this state line where they’re all ghosts and bring her back they’re gonna blow me up. It’s just crazy. It’s way out there.”

Godzilla: The Planet Eater

Bloody Disgusting reports the third Godzilla anime hits Netflix January 9th, 2019.

Aquaman

Orm gives Aquaman one last chance to get out of Atlantis in the latest clip.

Mary Poppins Returns

Meryl Streep discusses her character, Topsy, in the latest featurette.

Playmobil: The Movie

The first teaser for Playmobil: The Movie is here, revealing its premise to be a bit more than just “well lego was doing it, too!”





Stargirl

Lou Ferrigno, Jr. has joined the cast of Stargirl as Rex Tyler, a founding member of the Justice Society of America better known as the occasionally pill-popping superhero, Hourman. [TV Line]

Additionally, Brian Stapf has been cast as boxer-turned-superhero, Ted “Wildcat” Grant. [TV Insider]

The Hunt

THR reports Logan Lerman will star as lead character, Jonah Heidelbaum, in Jordan Peele’s upcoming series about Nazi-hunting vigilantes.

The Twilight Zone

Speaking of Jordan Peele projects, Greg Kinnear will play “one of the two cops” escorting Steven Yeun’s character in “The Traveller”. [Deadline]

Pennyworth

In a rave review, Splash Report’s Austin Chavez describes the alleged pilot script for the Alfred Pennyworth spinoff as a “daring” and “ R-rated” series, set in a “neon-soaked”, “alternate reality post-WW2 dystopic Britain” that pits the eponymous butler against the Raven Society, “a secretive group akin to the Court of Owls mixed with the Illuminati and Falcone crime family.” Chavez goes on to praise the series’ villain, Bet Sykes, who “strangely uses a Jaguar (the car) as her weapon of choice” and “forces [a] prisoner to dance with her to an upbeat pop song.” Take this all with a liberal pinch of salt, of course.

Gotham

Meanwhile, Gotham’s assorted supervillains mark their territories in the synopsis for the season five premiere, “Year Zero”.

Jim Gordon and Bruce Wayne face the chaos Gotham City has become. Their mission to keep the city safe becomes more complicated as the villains who survived the attack on the city begin to resurface and claim various territories. Meanwhile, Selina Kyle grapples with how to deal with her uncertain future in the all-new “Year Zero” season premiere episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTH-501) (TV-14 L, V)

[Spoiler TV]

The Orville

Spoiler TV has images from the second episode of season two, “Ja’Loja”. More at the link.

As The Orville heads towards Moclus for Bortus’ special once-a-year ceremony, Ed discovers Kelly has moved on and has started dating. Meanwhile, Gordon asks for John’s help in getting game, and Claire turns to Isaac for parenting advice in the all-new “Ja’loja” time period premiere episode of THE ORVILLE airing Thursday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET) on FOX. (ORV-201) (TV-14 L)

Into the Dark

Spoiler TV also has photos from the New Year’s episode of Into the Dark, “New Year, New You”. Head over there to see the rest.

In the era of “self-care” mania, a group of millennial friends gather for a girls’ night reunion on New Year’s Eve to reconnect and reminiscence. But as they begin to rehash old memories and revisit an old party game of “Never, Have I Ever,” gripes and secrets they’ve been harboring manifest in nefarious and surprising ways.

Black Lightning

TV Line has our first look at Jennifer Pierce fully suited as Lightning.

Riverdale

Finally, Hiram threatens Archie at knifepoint in the trailer for January 16th’s return episode, “No Exit”.





