More casting details hint at the Skrulls of Captain Marvel. Daisy Ridley discusses her emotional final scene with Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Plus, new pictures from the midseason finales of Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, and tears are teased for the Doctor Who Christmas special. Spoilers, away!







Captain Marvel

That Hashtag Show was uncovered casting calls for three “muscular” characters believed to be Skrulls.

[Alpha] Female, 20-49. Fight experience. Dance or gymnastics preferred.

[Delta] Male, 20-49. Must be over 6′ tall, broad shouldered and muscular. [Supporting Male #2] Male, 35-45, a chiseled, cocky guy who is large in stature, but not as big as Delta.

Hellboy

Neil Marshall’s Hellboy reboot is currently set for a January 11, 2019 release date. [/Film]

Crenshaw

Logan’s James Mangold will be teaming with the author of Animorphs for a film about a large, talking cat. THR reports Mangold is attached to direct a film adaptation of Katherine Applegate’s 2015, Newberry Award-winning novel, Crenshaw, which concerns a man’s imaginary friend from childhood returning to lend a hand after he’s fallen on hard times.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

In conversation with Empire, Benicio del Toro compared D.J. to a Dostoyevsky character... and also a knife?

This character could come straight out of a Bob Dylan or Tom Waites song, or even a Dostoyevsky novel. He’s like something out of Dickens; there have been characters like him in all kinds of literature. He’s like a knife: if you grab him by the blade, he’ll cut you. If you grab him by the handle, he can be very, very useful.

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill consoled Vanity Fair about the film’s 2.5 hour running time.

I was appalled when I heard that. The good news is I’ve seen it, and it’s like The Godfather. It doesn’t feel that long. And I’m really cranky. I’m one of those guys where you go see, like, a big superhero movie and you go, ‘I really love it, but it’s too long!

Lastly, Daisy Ridley spoke to Glamour (via Star Wars News Net) about the last scene she filmed with Carrie Fisher.

The last thing Carrie and I filmed together was emotional for a variety of reasons. It’s the end of the film, and all of this crazy stuff has happened. There’s this moment that we share, and thinking about it now, I realize that it’s going to be really hard to watch. Because it will seem like a goodbye, even though it wasn’t at the time. You know, she and I went through a similar thing at different times [as Star Wars heroes]. She had the most insane life.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

20th Century Fox (courtesy of Coming Soon) has released two new posters for the final installment of the Maze Runner saga.





Game of Thrones



After a recent set visit, Jason Momoa confirmed to Entertainment Weekly he is not returning as Kal Drogo for the show’s final season, but that it will still be “the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV.”

It’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f*** up a lot of people. And it was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on. I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t want to know that!’ I just showed up to see [producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and I just happened to see people on set. I haven’t been over there in a long time. You just want to see your friends and you end up making headlines going, ‘Drogo’s back!’ and I’m like, ‘He’s dead! He can’t come back, it wouldn’t work.’

It’s very cute how he thinks being dead can stop someone on Game of Thrones from coming back, though.

Doctor Who

According to BBC presenter Jo Wiley, a scene from this year’s Christmas special left everyone on set in tears. They’re not going to say which one, obviously.

The day before there was a scene that they had to film, and everyone said EVERYONE was in tears. Because of the poignancy of the scene that they were filming, which had less to do with the Doctor himself and more to do with the storyline. And everyone was in pieces… And when you watch the Christmas Day episode, you’ll understand. It’s really very very clever, and very laced with emotion. It was less to do with the departure of the Doctor and more to do with the storyline… There were tears being shed everywhere.

Tell Me a Story

Kevin Williamson’s “dark fairytale thriller” has been ordered to series by CBS All Access. According to Deadline, the first season interweaves “The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

The Flash

The CW has released images from next week's winter finale "Don't Run" (you can tell thanks to the plethora of festive hats).

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, Citizen Cold joins the gang in photos from the winter finale of Legends of Tomorrow, the amazingly-named "Beebo, the God of War."