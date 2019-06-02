Image: Disney

The live-action Aladdin is mostly a faithful remake of the original. But as with most of these live-action Disney remakes, there’s a bit extra, too, which in this movie’s case includes an original song.



That track, “Speechless”, written by Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, is a new ballad for Princess Jasmine, which attempts to hit that anthemic feminist crescendo note that Frozen’s “Let It Go” managed.

How does it function as an addition to the storyline? Well, Disney has released a clip from the film featuring the song as it plays during one of the movie’s climatic moments. This reprise of the song is a solid taste of the movie’s aesthetic vibe. If you’re into this, you’ll probably dig the movie. If not, well, maybe not.



Aladdin is in theaters now.



