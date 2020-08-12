Jared Leto May Have Let Slip Tron 3's Working Title

Rev those lightcycles up again. Image : Disney

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Netflix has nabbed Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street trilogy for a monthly release next year. Disney has given Mulan a vague plan for theatrical release in China. Henry Golding hypes up the Snake Eyes movie. Plus, Daisy lays out a plan in a new clip from Agents of SHIELD’s finale, and new tease for the next Walking Dead spinoff. Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

Illustration : Jim Cooke

Fear Street

Deadline reports Netflix has acquired Leigh Janiak’s upcoming trilogy of Fear Street movies. According to the outlet, all three films will be released one month apart from each other in the summer of 2021.

Advertisement

Tron 3

In a (since-revised) tweet, Jared Leto referred to his planned Tron project as Tron: Ares.

Snake Eyes

Meanwhile, Henry Golding hyped his Snake Eyes solo film as “the exact opposite of the cookie-cutter , super people movies.”

Advertisement

My Spy 2

According to Deadline, Amazon, and STX Studios are hoping to reassemble Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and director Peter Segal for a My Spy sequel in light of the film’s “great viewership” on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Mulan

Variety also reports Mulan has been approved for a theatrical release in China, at an undisclosed date.

Advertisement

The Amityville Harvest

A documentary crew get more than they bargained for in the trailer for The Amityville Harvest, coming to DVD, Digital, and On Demand October 20.

Mexican Gothic

Hulu is developing a television series based on Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s horror novel Mexican Gothic from producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseuelos. The story follows Noemí Taboada, “a young socialite who travels to the Mexican countryside and the mountains of Hidalgo in hopes of rescuing her cousin, who has recently married into a reclusive mining family, after receiving a frantic letter in the mail. Noemí seeks to unveil the family’s violent and menacing secrets, but her confidence is quickly threatened and there may be no escaping the walls of her strange, new home.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

The 100

Spoiler TV has titles for the final four episodes of The 100.

The 100 - Episode 7.13 - Blood Giant The 100 - Episode 7.14 - A Sort of Homecoming The 100 - Episode 7.15 - The Dying of the Light The 100 - Episode 7.16 - The Last War (Series Finale)

Wynonna Earp

Wynonna is “hindered by unseen forces” in the brief synopsis for her August 30 episode, “Holy War: Part 2.”

The gang races to save one of their own, but are hindered by unseen forces.

[Spoiler TV]

Black Lightning

Spoiler TV has a poster for the fourth season of Black Lightning—though no premiere date has been set.

Advertisement

Image : The CW

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

A new TV spot for The Walking Dead’s youth-oriented spinoff sees a quartet of teens against a trio of moss-encrusted zombies.

Advertisement

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, Daisy vows to rescue Simmons (and Deke) in a sneak peek from tonight’s series finale.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.