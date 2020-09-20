Janina Gavankar to Write and Star in Mythological Monster Movie

Janina Gavankar at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

If you know Janina Gavankar, chances are, it’s from her turn on True Blood or as the protagonist in the singleplayer campaign of Star Wars: Battlefront 2, where she played the (fantastic) Ide n Versio. Now the actress and writer is getting to work on a rad monster movie based on Hindu mythology.

As reported by Deadline, t he film, presently unnamed, was written by Gavankar alongside her creative partner Russo Schelling, with whom she also worked on a short film called Stucco that won an award for Creature Design at SXSW. It’ll feature the demon Rakshasa, a monster who makes mankind its prey after being kicked out of the divine realm. Presumably, Gavankar will be playing Rakshasa, which sounds pretty much cool as hell.

The film will be shot in India, with 108 Media financing and producing.

In additional Janina Gavankar updates, Deadline also reports that the actress will be Invasion, an upcoming sci-fi thriller coming from Amazon Studios, helmed by director Michael Pearce and writer Joe Barton. the film will star Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer—Gavankar will play Ahmed’s character’s ex-wife.

This has been your Janina Gavankar update. She’s a great actress. You may now go about your business. Neither film has a release date at present.

