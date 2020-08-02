Janelle Monae's Horror Film Antebellum Is Off the Release Schedule, Unsurprisingly

Janelle Monae in Antebellum. Image : Lionsgate ( Other

With Tenet, the film industry’s leader in playing chicken with the coronavirus, having a new release date (or lack thereof) every week or so, it seems unlikely that the theatrical distribution market is going to wind back up anytime soon, at least in the United States. One of the few films left with a summer release date was Antebellum, and now it’s been moved, too.

Advertisement

Directed by Gerard Bush and written by Christopher Renz, the film, distributed by Lionsgate, stars Janelle Monae as an author, Veronica Henley, who, per Deadline, “finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.” Can’t relate. Jena Malone, Gadbourey Sidibe, and Jack Huston are also starring in the film.

The movie was originally slated for an April 24th release, but that, naturally, didn’t happen, and it was pushed back to August 21st. With that date not attainable, it has been temporarily removed from the release calendar entirely. According to Deadline, the plan is to schedule the film if Tenet is able to manage a successful Labor Day weekend release, which is a prospect I do not think you should be holding out hope for.

Advertisement

It looks like a promising film, and it’ll be possibly the first big horror title to come out when theatres are allowed to re-open. Hopefully, that’ll happen when it’s safe to do so, and we can go enjoy it. But we’ll see.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.