Sony teases that "famous people" want to do a remake of The Princess Bride. No, Rihanna has not been cast as Batman's Poison Ivy, but she'd like to be. Plus, production wraps on The Invisible Man, what to expect when The Flash and Van Helsing return, and another batch of footage from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.



Halloween Kills/Halloween Ends

Speaking with Collider, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed David Gordon Green’s plan for Halloween Kills is to bring back “all those [surviving] characters” from the first movie “whose lives were affected by what happened in 1978", while Halloween Ends will be “a very powerful examination of violence.”

What I love that David and [writer] Danny [McBride] and company did is they connected the dots for forty years, now they’re going back to really unpack the first movie, bringing back all those characters whose lives were affected by what happened in 1978.

The last movie is the sort of cultural phenomenon of violence, that’s what the third movie ultimately is, a very powerful examination of violence…It comes at it from a slightly different way. You’ll like it…If you believe in me at all, I promise you what David Gordon Green has come up with as a way to complete this trilogy is sensational.

The Princess Bride

Speaking of Curtis, In a recent interview with Variety, Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra ominously stated, “very famous people whose names I won’t use... want to redo The Princess Bride”, provoking the ire of the actress, among others:

The Batman

In light of a recent Instagram post, Rhianna confirmed to ET she has not been cast as Poison Ivy in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, but would naturally like to be considered for the role should the character make an appearance.

Oh that?! Really? That!? Are you serious? No that has nothing to do with Poison Ivy. That [post] has to do a lot with Batman [because] I have separate obsessions. I have bigger obsession with Poison Ivy, I’m just being honest. And yeah, I died my hair red because of Uma Thurman in the original. You know what, they didn’t call me yet. But if they did, I would love to go in and try out because Poison Ivy is one of my obsessions in life. I did it for Halloween one year, I mean come on!

Joker

Speaking of Batman villains, Bloody-Disgusting has a new IMAX poster for Joker.

The Invisible Man

Production has officially wrapped on Leigh Whannell’s The Invsible Man—too bad we can’t see it! (Please be excited for that joke to appear every time this film is mentioned between now and release.)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

The latest Maleficent: Mistress of Evil trailer establishes Queen Ingrith as the greater of two evils.

James vs His Future Self

Daniel Stern travels back in time to prevent his former self (Jonas Chernick) from inventing time travel in the first trailer for James vs His Future Self, a Canadian sci-fi comedy co-starring Francis Conroy, Cleopatra Coleman, and Tara Spencer-Nairn.

The Flash

The team ponder what Eobard Thawne is up to in the synopsis for “Into the Void”, the season six premiere of The Flash.

Team Flash spent the last year dealing with not one but two Cicadas, the return of Eobard Thawne (a.k.a. Reverse Flash), and the surprise arrival from the future of Barry and Iris’s daughter Nora West-Allen, (a.k.a. XS). The stakes were higher than ever during the season 5 finale, which culminated in Barry and Iris losing their daughter after only just getting to know her. How will they deal with saying goodbye to their speedster daughter, and what does Thawne’s escape mean for Team Flash?

Emergence

Meanwhile, everyone’s trying to solve the mystery that is Piper in the synopsis for “Camera Wheelbarrow Tiger Pillow”, the second episode of Emergence.



As Jo and Chris attempt to identify the sinister forces coming after Piper, a mysterious man hinders their search and brings danger too close to home. Meanwhile, Abby works with Piper to trigger her lost memory, while Jo makes a shrewd deal with Benny to secure Piper’s future safety, on “Emergence,” TUESDAY, OCT. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

American Horror Story: 1984

Elsewhere, the survivors prepare for a “final brawl” with Mr. Jingles in only the fifth episode of American Horror Story: 1984.

As twilight broaches, the survivors brace for a final brawl. Written by Dan Dworkin;

Directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton.

Van Helsing

Finally, Van Helsing returns to fight Tricia Helfer’s Dracula in a new trailer for season four.

