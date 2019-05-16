Image: Olivier Coipel (Netflix)

With billion-dollar hits like Furious 7 and Aquaman, James Wan is a director who can do anything he wants. And while Aquaman 2 is still on the horizon, he’ll bring a different comic book adaptation to life first.

Netflix just announced that Wan will executive produce and direct the pilot for Mark Millar’s The Magic Order for Netflix, with Lindsay Beer serving as writer and showrunner. Illustrated by Olivier Coipel, The Magic Order was the first comic that Millar developed at Netflix to eventually become a show. It follows five families who are normal by day but, at night, are powerful sorcerers and wizards battling a mysterious evil trying to destroy them. So think the magic of Harry Potter meets the late-night crime fighting of Batman, in a way.

Advertisement

Millar, of course, co-created Kick-Ass and The Secret Service (the inspiration for the Kingsman films), and wrote iconic stories like Civil War for Marvel Comics. Beer wrote the popular Netflix film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, as well as the upcoming Daisy Ridley/Tom Holland film Chaos Walking, a new reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Kingkiller Chronicle, which has Sam Raimi attached. With Wan in the mix, that’s a pretty strong trio of genre voices working together on what seems like a potentially fun, high-concept show. Netflix says casting and more news is coming soon.

Here’s the trailer for the comic, which is out now. The show does not yet have a release date.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.