Image: NBC

Did you even know that Mr. Tumnus in The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe was played by James McAvoy? I did not. It was one of his first big film roles, apparently, and it helped to cement his career. Now, he’s back playing the faun in a very strange sketch on Saturday Night Live.

This is the way of culture, nowadays. Our childhood favorites became weird, horny parodies and memes. I’m not lamenting, exactly, but, gosh, what a weird sketch, featuring an older Mr. Tumnus being accosted by fangirls who slipped their way into Narnia to shoot their shot with the object of their middle school fetish, the charming but abidingly non-threatening man/goat hybrid, who greets them with warm, inoffensive cheer even as they thirst all over him.

It’s bizarre. I kind of hate it? I kind of love it. Let me know what you think.

