Under no circumstances should James McAvoy be allowed to gallop ever again after this movie.



While past trailers for M. Night Shyamalan’s wild Unbreakable/Split followup have focused on the more subdued side of things—giving us a bit more insight into the psychologist (played by Sarah Paulson) that brings together Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson), David Dunn (Bruce Willis), and McAvoy’s aptly-named Beast. This latest TV spot, however, focuses much more on the superhuman action this clash is about to bring about.

In addition to some truly disconcerting shots of a ripped, shirtless McAvoy climbing around walls like he’s an extremely pent-up Spider-Man, the spot does actually give us a little more of Paulson’s character. She’s trying to prove her latest three patients aren’t superhuman because she paradoxically has always wanted to believe comic book heroes are real. Suffice to say, she’s going to need one to stop a team up between Mr. Glass and the Beast.

Glass hits theaters January 18.