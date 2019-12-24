James Gunn's Suicide Squad Isn't Going to be the Movie You Think It is

James Gunn at the European launch event of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Image : Ian Gavan ( Getty Images )

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s yet another reason to suspect that Warner Bros. really might be considering tapping Michael B. Jordan to become the DCEU’s Man of Steel. It’s spoiler time, baby.

Advertisement

Superman

Michael B. Jordan would neither confirm-not-deny rumors he’d met with Warner Bros. to discuss succeeding Henry Cavill in the role of Superman during a recent interview with MTV.

I’ve been rumored to play Morpheus to Superman to Power Rangers and everything in between, so it’s like, I’m kind of used to the rumors I’m playing something. But anything that I do dive into has to be done the right way. It has to be full of authenticity.

Advertisement

Avatar 2-5

Stephen Lang spoke to Deadline about his unlikely return as Colonel Miles Quaritch, the primary antagonist of all four Avatar sequels.

Jim indicated to me years ago, before filming on Avatar was completed, that Quaritch had a future. I might have taken that with a grain of salt at the time because we had a few beers. Shortly after Avatar opened Jim mentioned again that the Colonel was coming back, and by then I knew Jim well enough to know that he means what he says and he says what he means.

Advertisement

The Suicide Squad

In a recent Twitter thread, David Ayer described James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as a “reinvention” of his 2016 film and “not a sequel”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Wave



After ingesting an unknown hallucinogen, Jason Long discovers he may be on a secret mission for the Powers That Be in the trailer for The Wave, a new sci-fi/comedy from writer Carl W. Lucas (The Field Guide to Evil) and director Gille Klabin (College Humor).

Awoken

A sleep researcher learns demons are responsible for fatal familial insomnia in the trailer for Awoken.

The Wheel of Time

Priyanka Bose, Taylor Napier and Emmanuel Imani have joined the cast of Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series in recurring roles. Bose will play Alanna Mosvani, a member of the Aes Sedai “renowned for both her kindness and temper”fffff , while Napier and Imani are set to play “her two warders” Maksin and Ivhon, respectively. Deadline notes “the three of them have a complicated relationship built on love, sex and respect that welds them into a fearsome force in battle.”

Advertisement

Doctor Who

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Spyfall, Part 2" the second half of Doctor Who’s season twelve premiere airing Sunday, January 5th in its regular time slot.

Spyfall (Part 2). Series 12, episode 2. Part two of two. A terrifying plan to destroy humanity is about to reach fruition. Can the Doctor and her companions escape multiple traps and defeat a deadly alliance? Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill star.

Director: Lee Haven Jones

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Spoiler TV also has synopses for the fourth and fifth installments of Crisis on Infinite Earths airing back-to-back January 14.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.” EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim (#808). Original airdate 1/14/2020.

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) THE EARTH-SHATTERING “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS” CROSSOVER CONCLUDES – “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.” Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed (#508). Original airdate 1/14/2020.

Advertisement

Avenue 5

Josh Gad holds a meet-and-greet with disgruntled passengers in the synopsis for the fourth episode of Avenue 5, “Wait A Minute, Then Who Was That On The Ladder?”

With Judd (Josh Gad) worried about his reputation, Iris arranges a meet-and-greet with several passengers in his luxury suite. Frustrated by a bridge crew with no answers, Ryan (Hugh Laurie) and Billie (Lenora Crichlow) bond with the engineers below deck. Matt (Zach Woods) encourages Frank (Andy Buckley) to become the man he always wanted to be. Story by Armando Iannucci & Peter Fellows & Ian Martin; teleplay by Peter Fellows & Ian Martin; directed by Natalie Bailey.



Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Harley Quinn



Finally, Dr. Psycho takes Harley’s gang on an inner journey to her own subconscious in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Being Harley Quinn”.





Banner art by Jim Cooke.