James Gunn's Peacemaker Crew Comes Together in Set Photos

Teyonah Parris promises big sadness for WandaVision’s finale. Netflix is turning Lupita Nyong’o and Vashti Harrison’s fantastical children’s book into an animated musical. More Fate: The Winx Saga is on the way. Plus, behind the scenes on Raya and the Last Dragon’s work-from-home production. Spoilers, away!
Sulwe
/Film reports Netflix is adapting Lupita Nyong’o and Vashti Harrison’s children’s book, Sulwe, into an animated musical. Though the project has yet to hire a director, writer, or composer, the story will follow a little girl named Sulwe who “has skin the color of midnight. She is darker than everyone she knows. All she wants is to be beautiful and bright. One night, Sulwe is visited by a shooting star sent by the Night, and embarks on a magical journey where she learns the eye-opening story of the sisters Night and Day. Sulwe is a story about colorism, self-esteem, and learning that true beauty comes from within.”
Train to Busan
Deadline reports Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You) is now attached to direct an English remake of Train to Busan for New Line Cinema.
Raya and the Last Dragon
The cast and crew discuss all things Raya and the Last Dragon in a new featurette.
Belle: The Princess of Dragons and Freckles
A depressed teenager named Belle receives unexpected, international fame playing an MMORPG and is kidnapped by a mysterious “beast” in the trailer for Wolf Children and Mirai director Mamoru Hosoda’s latest film.
Fate: The Winx Saga
Netflix’s live-action Winx Club reboot has been renewed for a second season.
WandaVision
In conversation with THR, Teyonah Parris promised the WandaVision finale will be “incredibly sad.”
[The remaining episodes are] epic and incredibly sad. I mean, the whole show is incredibly sad to me, but I’m putting those words together.
Peacemaker
James Gunn shared a few set pics from the upcoming Peacemaker series at HBO Max.
Legends of Tomorrow
An episode of Legends of Tomorrow titled “Bad Blood” is now in production.
Resident Alien
The heretofore unmentioned wife of Harry’s host body surfaces in the trailer for next week’s episode of Resident Alien, “Love Language.”
Nancy Drew
A cadaver inside a morgue personally requests Nancy Drew’s assistance in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Riddle of the Broken Doll.”
Banner art by Jim Cook
DISCUSSION
Must say, the cast of Peacemaker sure do look like they’re having genuine fun together.
I’ve noted before ‘round these parts that I’m kind of sad the character has gone from what he originally was, a noble millionaire (not unlike Bruce Wayne) who fights against fascists/dictators and does so without using guns, if memory serves, versus the post-Charlton Comics version which appeared after DC comics purchased the characters and was made to be more like the Watchmen’s Comedian, of whom Peacemaker was the source.
Then they made him even crazier and darker, status quo for that time period, alas, along with being very homicidal.
Of course, until the Suicide Squad movie and TV show come out, we’ll see exactly how the character will be portrayed now!