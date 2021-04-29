James Gunn Teases One of The Suicide Squad's Villains

We really do have a kaiju up in this shit. Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Chloé Zhao explains why she’s turning Dracula into a sci-fi western. David Cronenberg is remaking one of his classics. Finally, we have a release date (and new pictures) for The Green Knight. Plus, the stars of Stargirl and Supergirl talk heroes, and what’s to come on The Nevers. Spoilers now!



Crimes of the Future

According to Indiewire, David Cronenberg plans to shoot a remake of his 1970 film Crimes of the Future in Greece this summer. The original film focused on a “dermatological clinic director searching for his mentor in the midst of a plague that has killed off women” and we can only assume this new take follows a similar route.

Ironheart

Variety has word that Chinaka Hodge has been tapped to serve as head writer/showrunner on the Disney+ Marvel series.

Silk

In other Marvel news, Discussing Film alleges that Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man tie-in series, Silk, plans to begin filming this August. Production is expected to wrap “sometime in early 2022.”

The Survivalist

THR reports Quiver Distribution has acquired the U. S. rights to director John Keyes’ The Survivalist starring John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Written by Matthew Rogers, the story “takes place after a viral pandemic decimates the world. It follows a survivalist that is forced to take on a group of heavily armed fanatics who believe that he is harboring the woman who is key to ending the virus and repopulating the world.”

Dracula

In conversation with Variety, Chloé Zhao briefly touched on her “sci-fi Western” Dracula movie in development at Universal.

I love that you have the question mark at the end — a ‘sci-fi Western’? No, I like that. It’s just like looking at Jessica Bruder’s book [Nomadland], and to really see behind the pages, to discover the meanings behind each page and the essence of it. I’m a huge fan of the book. And I wanted to see what essence I can find [in Dracula], and then be able to reimagine this really beloved character I love so much.

The Suicide Squad

Meanwhile, James Gunn spoke to Den of Geek about his decision to include Starro, the Conquerer in The Suicide Squad.

Starro is hilarious because he’s ridiculous. He’s a giant, cerulean blue starfish, but he’s also fucking terrifying. When I was a kid I thought that was the scariest thing of all time… and I think that exemplifies what this movie is: it is ridiculous and it’s also terrifying, and serious. So he works really well as the villain of the movie— as one of the villains, actually.

The Meg 2

In conversation with Collider, Jason Statham revealed The Meg 2 begins filming in January 2022.

We’re gonna start shooting in January if I get my dates right. Ben Wheatley is the director. I’m very excited to work with him. I’m thrilled to get going. It’s been a while. We’ve been waiting around for the right scripts to come in and the right director to turn up, and we’ve got all those things, and they’re all stacked up now. [Wheatley’s] great. We have a great shorthand already. We’ve got similar taste. I like his movies. I think he’s a brilliant director. I think we’ve got a good shot at making something good.

The Green Knight

/Film has new images of Dev Patel—and one of director David Lowery—in A24's new film adaptation of The Green Knight, which now has a July 30, 2021 release date.

Photo : A24

Photo : A24

Photo : A24

Photo : A24

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

The film’s official Twitter page has audio of the film’s tie-in single — a rap/remix of the Saw theme by 21 Savage.



Black Widow

Marvel has also released a new featurette on Black Widow’s various accomplishments in the MCU for “National Superhero Day. ”

Baphomet

Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth hosts the trailer for Baphomet, a new horror film about a Satanic cult leader with designs on a family’s ranch.

The Midwich Cuckoos

Spoiler TV reports that—deep breath—Keeley Hawes, Max Beesley, Aisling Loftus, Ukweli Roach, Synnøve Karlsen, Lara Rossi, Lewis Reeves, Rebekah Staton, and Annika Rose will star in Sky’s upcoming adaptation of John Wyndham’s The Midwich Cuckoos, about an English village whose female inhabitants all fall pregnant due to an alien parasitic brood.

Horror Stories for Young Foxes

Deadline also has word Lena Headey will lend her voice to Horror Stories for Young Foxes, an upcoming animated series based on the 2019 children’s book by Christian McKay Heidicker. The series is described as “the coming-of-age tale of two young foxes, born of different families, whose youthful misfortunes bring them together. The eight interconnected stories explore the power of scary tales, why we tell them, and how we react to them.”

Batwoman

Comic Book has photos from “Initiate Self-Destruct” — this Sunday’s episode of Batwoman. More at the link.

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Debris

Bryan’s secret origin is revealed in photos from “Asalah” — the eleventh episode of Debris. Had over to Spoiler TV for more.

Photo : NBC

Photo : NBC

Photo : NBC

The Nevers

Speaking of, Amalia’s secret origin is revealed in the synopsis for “True” — the May 16 episode of The Nevers.

Episode 6: “True” (Part One Finale) Debut Date: SUNDAY, MAY 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m ET/PT)

After Amalia’s (Laura Donnelly) origin story is revealed, a long-awaited reunion crystallizes the Orphans’ mission.

Written by Jane Espenson; Directed by Zetna Fuentes.



[Spoiler TV]

Kung Fu

An officer-involved shooting sends shockwaves through the community in the trailer for “Sanctuary” — next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

Nancy Drew

A Jigsaw-inspired antagonist locks Nancy Drew in a flooded police precinct in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Siege of the Unknown Specter. ”

Finally, the casts of Supergirl and Stargirl discuss their favorite CW superheroes in another featurette for “National Superhero Day. ”

