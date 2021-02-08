James Gunn at the opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disneyland in 2017. Photo : Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort ( Getty Images )

For the most part, Twitter is a trash heap. We all know this. But once in a while, something kind of cool happens, like when a hugely successful filmmaker decides to answer a bunch of interesting fan questions. And that happened today.

Director James Gunn, currently working on a DC Suicide Squad spinoff show called Peacemaker, took to Twitter on Monday to discuss some of his processes and thoughts in regards to comic book and comic book movies. The director of Guardians of the Galaxy movies, as well as the upcoming The Suicide Squad, has about as unique a perspective on the subject as one could have. Don’t forget, he’s the only filmmaker to date to have made movies both in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the DC Universe. (Which, you may remember, started on Twitter too. Talk about drama, right?)

Anyway, Gunn discussed numerous topics, and you can see the full thread here. But below we’ll discuss a few of the more interesting tidbits.

Advertisement

For example, Gunn explained that despite the fact that some fans think Marvel puppet- masters everything, on the first Guardians of the Galaxy film he had total control...except for two things: Thanos and the stones.

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

As the slow build to Infinity War was happening, audiences needed to a ) s ee more Thanos, and b ) le arn more about the stones. And what better movie than the one with Thanos’ daughters in it? That made sense and fit in nicely.

Gunn was also asked about the fates of his characters and if he knew where they were headed from the first movie. He did, but only for Neb ul a, Rocket, Peter Quill, and Drax.

Advertisement

Noticably absent is Gamora, who dies in Infinity War and returns in Endgame. That was a bit more complicated.



Advertisement

He was consulted on her fate, but it wasn’t totally in his hands. Still, this is just another example of the collaborative vision across all the films.

Advertisement

Finally, in perhaps a light tease to Guardians Vol. 3, a fan asked about the songs in the film and if they’ll be tied to Peter’s mom, like the music in the first film, since Peter now has a Zune.

Advertisement

Will the music on the Zune her spirit if she didn’t make the mix? Who DID make the mix? Very, very interesting.

If you’re curious to read more, here’s the link to the thread again. But it’s really cool to see a busy guy like Gunn take a few minutes and answer some pretty thoughtful and tough questions.

Advertisement

Gunn’s next movie, The Suicide Squad, should be out August 6. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected sometime in 2023.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.