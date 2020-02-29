James Gunn Shares a Personal Note as The Suicide Squad Wraps Primary Filming

The logo for The Suicide Squad. Image : Warner Bros.

For a sequel to a movie as widely disliked as Suicide Squad, production of The Suicide Squad has been watched fairly closely. This is largely due to James Gunn, who signed on to direct the film in the wake of his firing—and before his rehiring—by Disney.

Now, The Suicide Squad has finished filming, and Gunn took to Instagram to share an exceptionally personal note on its conclusion. It’s normal for directors to share notes like this, both as a form of regard to the cast and crew and also as publicity for the film. But they’re rarely so personal, or so tinged with tragedy.

In the note, Gunn reveals that two personal tragedies marred the production of the film. Two weeks before shooting started, his father died, and two weeks before it ended, his dog died. He then goes on to thank the cast and crew, saying that, despite the difficulty of the circumstances, it was “the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a movie.” The maxims about pain creating great art are, largely, kind of nonsense, but creation can be something to keep you moving in times of distress, and it’s good that Gunn was able to have such a positive creative experience.

With principle filming complete, The Suicide Squad still has a long way to go before release. It’s currently slated for August 6, 2021, with most of its ensemble, which includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Pete Davidson, and Jennifer Holland, playing roles that are as of yet undisclosed.

