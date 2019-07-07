Image: Sony Pictures

Brightburn certainly felt like the start of something. While a bit uneven, the super-horror flick had the potential to be filled out with a more complex, engaging sequel.

And while the film didn’t perform exceptionally, the possibility of a sequel is not entirely off the table, according to James Gunn, who produced the film, which was directed by David Yarovesky and written by Brian and Mark Gunn. In a reply on Instagram, Gunn said that, while a sequel isn’t on the table for immediate production, it’s absolutely being considered.



While that reply has been lost to the wiles of the internet, Entertainment Weekly transcribed it: Gunn said, “I think I’m tied up for the next few years with Suicide Squad and then Guardians, but we’re talking about the sequel.”



Brightburn starred the young Jackson A Dunn as a terrifying riff on a child Superman, and his performance alone deserves another movie. I’d enjoy seeing a slightly aged up version of this character, and see the world struggle against him.



So Brightburn 2? Yeah, maybe—but it’ll be a while.



