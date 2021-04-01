Comin’ at ya! Screenshot : Warner Bros.

This is not a dream! This is not an imaginary story! It’s also not a joke! James Gunn has redeemed the very worst day on the internet by releasing a new trailer for The Suicide Squad, containing almost entirely new footage, and if you thought you were excited for the film before, well, you haven’t seen Polka-Dot Man throw his polka dots.



The director shared the trailer first on Twitter, writing “Although it’s April Fool’s, the only joke here is on the supervillains who agreed to work for Amanda Waller. Brand new #TheSuicideSquad trailer which dropped last night exclusively in theaters! Meet us in theaters August 6!” Check it out!

As to why this trailer has so much new footage despite the first trailer having only debuted last week, Gunn tweeted: “I did not want to make two trailers exactly the same. That bugs me when they do that. If we’re going to the trouble of releasing TWO, I wanted to give fans a reason to watch both of them, focusing on different aspects of our film.” This makes him doubly a hero in my book.

The Suicide Squad premieres August 6 in theaters (Gunn noted that “the entire film was shot in @IMAX with IMAX cameras, so that’s the optimal place to see it,” and added that viewers need not have watched David Ayer’s 2016 film to understand what’s going on in the new film) and on HBO Max.

