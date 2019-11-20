James Gunn Is Playing Coy About That Character We All Know Is Coming to Guardians Vol. 3

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

A new Star Wars TV spot shows off some of Rey’s new skills. Another horror reboot is headed our way. Updates from Doctor Who, Titans, and more. Plus soccer-playing cannibals! Delicious spoilers ahead.



Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

Empire reports Pom Klementieff has joined the cast of the next two Mission: Impossible movies in a currently undisclosed role. The news has been corroborated by both director Christopher McQuarrie and Klementieff herself, on Twitter.

No Time to Die

In a recent interview with Express.de (translated to English by Trailer Track’s Anton Volkov) Daniel Craig aggressively stated he has zero interest in returning to the James Bond franchise as either an actor or director.

For God’s sake, no! I want to come home, eat something and then go to bed.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

When asked who would be playing Adam Warlock in his previously discussed Instagram Q&A, James Gunn only replied, “I never said Adam Warlock was in the movie.”

[HN Entertainment]

Untitled Fede Alvarez Project

According to Deadline, Fede Alvarez has signed “an overall deal” with Legendary Pictures and plans to direct an untitled horror project described as “The Shining set in the White House” from screenwriter Joe Epstein.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The article also notes Alvarez will produce a reboot of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre through his own Bad Hombre Films banner. This latest incarnation of the story comes from screenwriter Chris Thomas Devlin.

Untitled Bong Joon Ho Project

In a recent interview with Variety, Bong Joon Ho revealed he’s currently working on a new project in Korea with “unique elements of horror and action.”

Actually, I am preparing two different projects. One is a Korean-language one, and the other one is an English-language one. Both projects are not big films. They’re the size of Parasite or Mother. The Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action. It’s difficult to define the genre of my films. The English project is a drama film based on a true event that happened in 2016. Of course I won’t know until I finish the script, but it has to be set half in the U.K. and half in the U.S.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Check out the film’s exclusive Dolby Cinemas poster.

Elsewhere, a new TV spot sees Rey stand before the ruins of something resembling the Statue of Liberty’s crown in a shot not-so-subtly homaging Planet of the Apes.

Yellowjackets

Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Steven Krueger, and Amy Okuda have joined the cast of Yellowjackets, Showtime’s new series about a girl’s soccer team devolving into a cannibalistic tribe. Ricci and Hanratty will play the adult and teenage incarnations of Misty, the Yellowjackets’ “eager to please and easy to overlook” equipment manager, while Lewis and Thatcher will play Natalie, whose “punk rock spirit and habit of finding trouble make her the unlikeliest member of the team.” Purnell is said to play Jackie, the Yellowjackets’ “magnetically charismatic, effortlessly popular, occasionally entitled team captain” opposite Krueger as Ben Scott, “the assistant coach and the object of many an unrequited crush” and Okuda as Cat Wheeler, “a history teacher recruited to bolster the female presence on the coaching staff, despite knowing literally nothing about soccer.” Nélisse will play the teenage counterpart of Melanie Lynskey’s character, Shauna.

[Spoiler TV]

Emma

Deadline also has word Mira Sorvino, Rory Culkin, Hannah Murray and Michael Gaston have joined the cast of Mary Harron’s upcoming Quibi horror series in undisclosed supporting roles.

Ghosts

CBS is developing a U.S. adaptation of the British comedy series, Ghosts, with New Girl co-executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman attached as showrunners. Much like it’s English counterpart, Deadline reports the series will follow “a young couple, whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.”

The Elric Saga

Deadline also reports Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead) and Vaun Wilmott (Star Trek: Discovery) are currently shopping a television series based on Michael Moorcock’s famous Elric of Melniboné series.

The Turn of the Screw

Quibi also plans to develop its own series based on Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw from Alexandra McNally (Under the Dome) and Josh Berman (CSI) described as “a twisty Gothic soap reimagined for modern times.” This incarnation of the story is said to follow “a young Mexican-American nanny who is hired to care for two children at their summer home on an idyllic island in the Pacific Northwest. It seems like the perfect job, but things take a sinister turn when the nanny begins seeing ghosts and her grip on reality begins to blur.”

[Deadline]

Valhalla

TV Line reports Netflix has greenlit Valhalla, a sequel series’ to History’s Vikings set 100 years later dramatizing “the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived” including Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Hardrada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror. Morgan O’Sullivan (Vikings) will executive producer alongside co-showrunner Jeb Stuart (The Fugitive, Die Hard).

Green Arrow & the Canaries

Marc Guggenheim confirmed the upcoming Arrow spinoff will be set in the year 2040 despite that group recently traveling back to 2019.

Doctor Who



Filming has officially wrapped on the twelfth season of Doctor Who.

Titans

KSiteTV has images from “Faux-Hawk,” this week’s episode of Titans. Head over there to see the rest. Rose finally gets to put on her Ravager costume!

Uzumaki

Junji Ito spoke to Crunchyroll about the new Uzumaki anime coming to Adult Swim.

V-Wars



Netflix has also released a new full-length trailer for Ian Somerhalder’s new vampire show, V-Wars.

The Flash

The Flash faces a dark night of the soul in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1.”

Arrow

Finally, Paul Blackthorne returns as Detective Quentin Lance in the trailer for next week’s episode of Arrow, “Reset.”

