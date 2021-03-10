James Gunn Hits Back at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Casting Rumors

A Schitt’s Creek star is coming to Russian Doll’s second season. Sam and Bucky discuss “the big three” in the latest footage from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Mirror Master strikes back in the next episode of The Flash. Plus, what’s to come on Batwoman. Spoilers now!
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
James Gunn has responded to a report from Illuminerdi that the film is currently looking to cast a “Zac Efron-type” for its take on Adam Warlock, denying it entirely.
Transformers 7
According to Transformers News, Paramount plans to film Transformers 7 at MELS Studios in Montreal, Canada.
Making Monsters
A social media star’s working vacation takes a supernatural turn in the trailer for Making Monsters, coming to VOD March 26.
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy has joined the cast of Russian Doll’s second season in a currently undisclosed role. [TV Line]
Lost Ollie
Deadline reports Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson, and Kesler Talbot will lend their voices to Lost Ollie, Netflix’s upcoming live-action/animation series about a lost toy searching for his owner. Groff will voice the titular Ollie, “a handmade toy rabbit stitched together from odds and ends,” while Blige has been cast as Rosy, “a raggedy teddy bear stitched together from other toys.” Nelson will voice Zozo, “a clown doll who is an old toy and an even older soul” opposite Talbot as the boy who lost his doll. Rodriguez and Johnson will play the child’s parents.
Into the Dark
Bloody-Disgusting has a poster for “Blood Moon,” the werewolf-themed March 26 episode of Into the Dark.
Batwoman
Comic Book has photos from “It’s Best to Stop Digging,” the March 14 episode of Batwoman. Click through for more.
The Falcon and the Winter Solider
Sam is worried Flag-Smasher could be an “alien, android or wizard” in the latest TV spot.
The Flash
Sue returns as Mirror Master cuts loose in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Flash, “Mother.”
Snowpiercer
Finally, Mr. Wilford plans to cause trouble (probably) in the trailer for “The Eternal Engineer” — next week’s episode of Snowpiercer.
Banner art by Jim Cook
DISCUSSION
