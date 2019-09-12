Image: Warner Bros.

Chiwetel Ejiofor joins the cast of the Reincarnationist Papers adaptation. Watch Angelina Jolie get glammed up for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Amazon fleshes out the cast of Hanna’s second season. Plus, our first tiny glimpse at the last season of Supernatural, and what’s to come on The Flash and Black Lightning. To me, my spoilers!



Infinite

THR reports Chiwetel Ejiofor has been cast in the upcoming film adaptation of The Reincarnationist Papers as its villain, “a member of the Infinite who has found a way to stop the reincarnation process and plans to use it on his own kind.”

The Suicide Squad

Despite recent rumors, James Gunn confirmed on Twitter he “never even thought” of including Zatanna in The Suicide Squad.

Outside the Box

THR has word Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky (Freaks, Kim Possible) will direct “a family adventure with fantasy elements in the tone of the movies made by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin banner in the 1980s” titled Outside the Box for Universal. No further details on the story are available.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Bloody-Disgusting also has a trio of new character posters from Terminator: Dark Fate.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Watch Angelina Jolie get even more incredible cheekbones in this make-up featurette for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Along Came the Devil 2

Bruce Davison creeps it up in this trailer for an unexpected sequel to last year’s Along Came the Devil.

Hanna

Dermot Mulroney, Anthony Welsh (Black Mirror), Severine Howell-Meri (Casualty), Cherelle Skeete (Call the Midwife), and newcomer Gianna Kieh have joined the cast of Hanna’s second season. Mulroney will play John Carmichael, “a former mentor of Marissa’s who has taken over the new chapter of the Utrax operation and is determined to see through its ruthless agenda” while Welsh has been cast as “the charming and calculated Leo Garner, who is part of the operations team at Utrax, responsible for indoctrinating the trainees.” Skeete joins as Terri Miller, “an up and coming CIA officer who has been recruited to play a crucial role in cultivating the trainees” while Howell-Meri and Kiehl will play Helen and Jules, respectively, two new recruits to “a wolf pack of all-girl trainees.” [Deadline]

Fear the Walking Dead

Surprise! Everyone’s totally miserable in the synopsis for “Channel 5"the September 22 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Al makes a response after hearing Virginia’s statement; when circumstances take a turn for the worse, June decides to look for a new home; Morgan is forced to make a tough decision when Grace’s condition fails to improve.

The Flash

A new poster from Coming Soon refers to Team Flash as the Speed Force, which, in hindsight, is stupidly obvious.

Elsewhere, Barry predicts “billions” of deaths in this short teaser for season six.

Supernatural

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Supernatural’s final season.

Black Lightning

Finally, Black Lightning takes on internment camps in a very quick teaser for season three.

