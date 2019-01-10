Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Netflix (YouTube)

The art world can be pretentious, but it can also be deadly, as the first trailer for Netflix’s new thriller, Velvet Buzzsaw, reveals. It puts Jake Gyllenhaal right in the middle of an artistic mystery that threatens the minds and lives of everyone around him.

Velvet Buzzsaw is the latest thriller from Nightcrawler’s Dan Gilroy, re-teaming with Gyllenhaal here who plays a snobby art enthusiast who loves scoffing at things. Because, seriously, what else is an art critic supposed to do with their time? But events start to get weird when some paintings by a virtually unknown artist take over the art scene of Los Angeles. But the creator, and his works, might be more sinister than any of them realize...

The film also stars Rene Russo, Toni Collette, Zawe Ashton, Tom Sturridge, Natalia Dyer, Daveed Diggs, Billy Magnussen, and John Malkovich.

Velvet Buzzsaw debuts on Netflix February 1.

