Jaimie Alexander Is Finally Back as Sif in Thor: Love & Thunder

Jaimie Alexander as Sif, fighting battles. Image : Marvel Studios

One knock against Thor: Ragnarok is that it was Sif-less, a lack that fans of Jaimie Alexander’s Asgardian warrior took sharp note of. Fortunately, Thor: Love & Thunder won’t be nearly so bereft.

As reported by Deadline, Jaimie Alexander is expected to return to Love & Thunder, the fourth Thor movie, as Sif. Supposedly, Sif might also appear in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series, which is exciting. Love & Thunder is the second movie about the Asgardians directed by Taika Waititi. It looks to be set up with some great ladies, with Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster and becoming Thor in the process, with Sif joining Jane as well as Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

Thor: Love & Thunder will find its villain in Christian Bale. He’ll be joining Alexander, Thompson, Portman, and returning star Chris Hemsworth when the film begins production next month.

