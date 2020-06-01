J.K. Simmons Could Appear in More Spider-Man Films, But He Doesn't Have To

J. Jonah Jameson will live to spread disinformation again. Well, for as long as Sony Pictures would like him to. Image : Sony Pictures

It should come to the surprise of absolutely no one that J.K. Simmon s’ return as cantankerous journalist J. Jonah Jameson was a prelude to further plans with the character. But yes, Simmons has confirmed he’s there if the SPUMC wants him — but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll have to be in future Spidey movies.



Simmons’ recent comments that he’s signed up for more movies beyond his appearance in the post-credits sequence of Spider-Man: Far From Home—made during a recent appearance on People’s Couch Surfing—are not all that surprising. After all, it’s pretty clear that Jameson will form at least a significant part of whatever Jon Watt s’ next Spider-Man film does with the public exposure of Peter Parker’s secret identity. As a tool wielded by Mysterio from beyond the grave to play a major part in that exposure, Jameson’s continued part in the story makes sense. But after that? Well, even if Simmons is signed up for more than one more movie beyond his Far From Home cameo, he says, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be in another Spidey movie.

“I don’t know if I would use the word ‘expect’,” Simmons told People of his future in the Spider-Verse. “When we signed on for the first movie, we signed a contract to do two sequels as well, which is always…that’s always a one-sided—not always, I guess, but in my case—a one-sided contract where you, y’know, you’re committed to do it, but they’re not necessarily committed to, y’know, use your character in the ensuing movies. So it’s great to have the opportunity, as these things evolve, to be one of the holdovers from the previous version.”

What that means, then, is while Simmons is contractually obligated for two more appearances as Jameson, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll have to make those appearances. And if he does, given how Sony is trying to expand its Spider-adjacent movie universe—now known hilariously as SPUMC, because we have truly given the concept of the acronymized movie franchise too much weight in the modern age—it seems just as likely that Simmons’ Jameson could re-appear in one of the seemingly endless vehicles for its Marvel rights rather than specifically one of the future Spider-Man. Sure, one of his contracted appearances is probably going to be in Spider-Man: Insert Reference to the Concept of Home Here, but another could be in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Or Madame Web. Or Into the Spider-Verse 2. Or, good heavens, Jackpot.

Maybe J. Jonah Jameson is what holds the tangled web of the SPUMC together. Or maybe not.

