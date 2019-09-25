Photo: Sony

Spider-Man and the Daily Bugle go together like Superman and the Daily Planet or Iron Man and Stark Industries. It’s simply the place the hero always works. Well, considering digital media, YouTube, and so on are all the rage now, our “new” live-action J. Jonah Jameson had to get with the times.

The Tom Holland version of the character hasn’t been clued into the famous fictional news outlet though because let’s be honest, is it realistic to have a high school kid in 2019 working at a daily paper? They barely exist anymore. So fans were certainly excited to see this classic Spider-Man staple reimagined in Spider-Man: Far From Home, albeit with some unfortunate real-world comparisons.

Advertisement

Now, months after the Marvel/Sony film’s release, there’s a new Daily Bugle on the internet.

In celebration of the home release of Far From Home, Sony has launched TheDailyBugle.net. And with it comes a pretty big spoiler for the film.

Advertisement

As seen at the end of Far From Home, this 2019 version of the Daily Bugle still has the same editor: J. Jonah Jameson, once again played by J.K. Simmons. This time, instead of a hard-ass newspaper editor, he’s a talking head conspiracy theorist releasing videos like this.

“Don’t forget to like and subscribe” is not something we ever expected to hear Jameson say, but it certainly makes sense.

Advertisement

The rest of the site is pretty bare-bones, but there is a sort-of comment section, and four news stories on it, including an up to the minute one about the raid on Area 51. Another, of course, shits on Spider-Man and praises Mysterio. It’s unclear if Sony plans to update this page as the world of Spider-Man expands but, even if it doesn’t, it’s still cool to see this piece of Far From Home in reality.

We’re wondering though, where’s the big exclusive about Spider-Man’s true identity? Surely that would be the top story and video on the site? Maybe further updates are coming after all?

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available on digital and comes to Blu-ray October 1.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.