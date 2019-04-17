Image: Lucasfilm

Morning Spoilers

The Minecraft movie finally has a release date. Get a look at Child’s Play’s creepy new Chucky. John Wick promotes animal safety in a new clip from Parabellum. Jonathan Frakes teases his involvement in the Picard show. Plus, what’s to come on Doom Patrol and The Flash. To me, my spoilers!



Fear Street Trilogy

THR reports the great Gillian Jacobs has joined the cast of Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street trilogy as, “a maintenance worker in a summer camp” circa 1994. Jacobs is also said to appear in at least two of the series’ entries.

Gretel & Hansel

The modernized Grimm fairy tale starring Sophia Lillis is currently slated for a January 31, 2020 release date, according to THR.

Minecraft

Meanwhile, the official Minecraft website has announced the long-in-the-works movie hits theaters March 4, 2022.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In a recent interview with ABC, J.J. Abrams declared that the movie will further explore Rey’s parentage in a way that “honors” the events of The Last Jedi—in which Kylo Ren revealed that her parents were unimportant scavengers who sold Rey for drinking money.

I will say that we knew, going into this, that this movie, it had to be a satisfying conclusion. And we were well aware that that’s one of the things that’s been out there. I don’t want to say that what happens in Episode 8 [didn’t happen]. We have honored that. But I will say that there’s more to the story than you’ve seen.

Child’s Play

Here’s your first full look at Mark Hamill’s incarnation of Chucky, the Buddi doll, ahead of today’s trailer.

Army of the Dead



The Observer has casting breakdowns for Zack Snyder’s upcoming Netflix zombie movie starring Dave Bautista as the “dry witted” Scott.

Scott (40s-50s): Dry witted, thoughtful. Estranged from his family. (Lead) Kate (Early 20s): Taciturn, hard-working, driven. She is Scott’s daughter, but estranged from her father. She is a volunteer with the World Health Organization. (Lead). Vanderohe (30s-40s): Strong as a beast, with muscles bulging out of his tight T-shirt, this guy is a “badass,” but also good-humored. Known for his expertise when it comes to killing zombies. He has a philosophical approach to life to counteract his emotional scars from what he witnessed in the war. (Lead). Frank Peters (50s-60s): He is a “cool-as-hell older dude with slicked-back gray hair and aviators.” A chopper pilot, brought on board to transport the team into the zombie-held territory. (Lead). Lilly (Late 20s-30s): Restless, a tough cookie, also known as the Coyote, helping those, who, for whatever reason, need to get back inside the zombie stronghold. She’s canny and crafty, with all the skills to survive in the most hostile of environments. (Lead). Cruz (Female, late 30s-40s): Latina, a mechanic, owner of a body shop. Hard-drinking and tough-talking, she’s more than happy to join the mission into the zombie stronghold, but it’s not for the money. (Lead). Ludwig Dieter (Male, 20s): A scrawny Swiss-German kid and master safe-cracker. He has broken into more high security vaults than anybody else in the world. Dieter is the only one who is vocally excited about the mission and considers the upcoming adventure real “fun.” (Lead). Reggie (20s): “Tough as can be—jacked, stacked and cool.” He, too, is a member of the team whose primary role is straight-up zombie killer. (Supporting). Adeline (30s): Disenfranchised immigrant, a refugee, she’s a single mom with two young children, willing to do anything to keep her kids safe. (Lead). Burt Cummings (30s): Thin, with a “porny mustache,” greasy-haired, this guy is a tobacco-chewing, self-important jerk, cocky and alienating, who is taking advantage of the power he has obtained over the refugees. (Lead). Mikey Guzman (30s): Fearless, highly capable, he is a sharp-shooter, able to kill multiple zombies with a single shot. He is looking for the one big score that will change his life. (Supporting). Martin (30s): A Ray-Ban wearing fellow in a suit, he is right-hand-man to billionaire Hunter Bly. Former head of security at Blye’s Las Vegas casino. No one is quite sure of his motivations. (Lead).

Critters Attack!



The fifth entry in the venerable Critters franchise has been rated “R” by the MPAA for “bloody creature violence” according to Exhibitor Relations.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

En route to the New York Public Library, John Wick seeks safe passage for his beloved dog in a new clip from John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

Playmobil: The Movie

A new trailer for Playmobil: The Movie differentiates itself from The LEGO Movie by openly embracing violent chapters of world history.

Isabelle

An evil spirit haunts a newlywed couple played by Amanda Crew and Adam Brody in the first trailer for Isabelle, hitting VOD this May.

Alien

A mining operation goes south in the teaser for Alien: Ore, the franchise’s latest 40th anniversary short.





Utopia

According to TV Line, John Cusack has signed on to star as Kevin Christie, “a charismatic and media-savvy doctor who possesses a brilliant biotech mind and a philanthropic outlook” in Gillian Flynn’s Utopia.

The Horrors of Dolores Road

Deadline reports Blumhouse Television plans to adapt the Gimlet Pictures’ podcast, The Horrors of Dolores Road, into a series. The story concerns a strangler named Dolores living above an empanada shop in New York City.

Sleeping Beauties

AMC has made “a pilot script commitment” to a new series based on the Owen & Stephen King novel, Sleeping Beauties. The story concerns convicts in a women’s prison who become “shrouded in a cocoon-like gauze” when they fall asleep, leaving the facility’s male guards “to their increasingly primal devices.” [Deadline]

Manifest

Good news—Manifest has been renewed for a second season at NBC. [Deadline]

Star Trek: Picard

Speaking with Trek Movie, Jonathan Frakes re-confirmed that he’s directing episodes three and four of the upcoming Jean-Luc Picard spinoff series.

I’ve been booked for what they call the “second block,” which is episodes 3 and 4... I am so looking forward to it, I can’t tell ya... I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised. I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged, [laughs] sorry. It’s wonderful. It’s smart. I’m excited about it.

Doom Patrol

The Doom Patrol take on the Beard Hunter in new photos from KSiteTV. Click through for more.

Vic and Rita find the mansion infiltrated by Ernest Franklin (guest star TOMMY SNIDER), a dangerous man called The Beard Hunter, who’s been activated by the Bureau of Normalcy to find Niles Caulder. Meanwhile, we learn the tragic love story between Caulder and an immortal woman named Slava (guest star PISAY PAO) that started Niles on the path towards the man we know today.

Good Omens

David Tennant sings a lullaby for the end of the world in a new trailer for Good Omens.

Roswell, New Mexico

The fourth alien is tended to in the trailer for next week’s season finale of Roswell, New Mexico, “Recovering the Satellites.”

The Flash

Finally, Barry’s still pissed off at Nora while the Icicle returns for Caitlin in next week’s episode of The Flash, “Snow Pack.”

