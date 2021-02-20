Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

A new J.J. Abrams-created thriller is coming to HBO Max. No, not that one , another one.

Just days after the announcement of his dark Constantine reboot comes Subject to Change. According to Deadline, Subject to Change “follows a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind- and reality-bending adventure.” Jennifer Yale, a writer for Legion, Outlander, and Dexter, will be the showrunner.

“It’s been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life,” Abrams said.

This will be J.J. Abrams second college-set mind-bending thriller, the first being Felicity’s fourth season.

