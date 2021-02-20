A new J.J. Abrams-created thriller is coming to HBO Max. No, not that one, another one.
Just days after the announcement of his dark Constantine reboot comes Subject to Change. According to Deadline, Subject to Change “follows a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind- and reality-bending adventure.” Jennifer Yale, a writer for Legion, Outlander, and Dexter, will be the showrunner.
“It’s been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life,” Abrams said.
This will be J.J. Abrams second college-set mind-bending thriller, the first being Felicity’s fourth season.
Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.
DISCUSSION
Subject to Change is an appropriate title for an Abrams project considering that’s exactly how he approaches plot points/resolutions in long form storytelling.
Alternate titles considered: