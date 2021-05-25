J.J. Abrams Really Thinks That Portal Movie Is Still Happening

There’s still science to do, perhaps. Screenshot : Valve

Hellraiser and Predator’s next films have started taking big steps. Zack Snyder already has ideas for more Army of the Dead. Plus, new looks at The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and what’s to come on Fear the Walking Dead’s finale. Spoilers, go!



Portal

J.J. Abrams says that there are still signs of life in Bad Robot’s long-in-gestation adaptation of the smash hit Valve puzzler, Portal.

We actually do have a script that’s being written for the Portal movie now at [Warner Bros.]. We’re really excited about the take and the pitch, so it feels like that thing’s finally on the rails.

Hellraiser

Bloody-Disgusting reports Hulu is now developing a Hellraiser reboot from director David Bruckner written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski.

Predator

According to both /Film and Discussing Film, Amber Midthunder (Legion) is attached to star in Dan Trachtenberg’s upcoming Predator movie about a Comanche woman who “goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior.”

65

Sam Raimi will produce 65, a sci-fi/thriller from A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. Though details on the plot are currently unavailable, the film is already scheduled for a May 13, 2022 theatrical release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Bloody-Disgusting additionally reports Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is now undergoing reshoots in Toronto.

Army of the Dead 2

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Zack Snyder stated he knows “exactly where the story goes” in a potential Army of the Dead follow-up.

If there was ever a desire for more Army of the Dead, Shay [Hatten] and I know exactly where the story goes. So yeah. We’re ready.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

We also have four new clips from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

From

According to Deadline, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and Harold Perrineau are attached to star in From, a new a sci-fi/horror series at EPIX unraveling “the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.” Moreno will play Tabitha Matthews, who, “along with husband Jim (Bailey), is struggling in the aftermath of a personal tragedy and suddenly finds herself and her family trapped in the town. Together they must find a way to keep their children safe, struggling to come to terms with this new reality even as they desperately search for a way back home.”

4400

Deadline also reports TL Thompson, Cory Jeacoma, Ireon Roach, Derrick A. King, and newcomer Autumn Best have joined the cast of the CW’s 4400 reboot. Thompson will play Dr. Andre, “a transgender male and doctor from 1920s Harlem” while Jeacoma has been cast as Logan, “a loving and supportive husband and new father whose wife, Shanice, suddenly goes missing in 2005.” Roach is Keisha, “a by-the-book parole officer who is called in as part of the government response to the 4400" opposite King as Rev Johnson, “raised in a powerful and affluent church family and who disappeared in the 1990s.” Best rounds out the cast as Mildred, “a smart and observant teenager from the 1970s who has no idea how she got to 2021 Detroit.”

The Powerpuff Girls

Deadline has word The CW’s live-action Powerpuff Girls “will be reworked and repiloted off-cycle”—however, Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison, “as well as other cast and the writers-producers’—all remain on board the project.

Painkiller

The CW has reportedly passed on the Black Lightning spinoff, Painkiller.[Deadline]

Tom Swift

Meanwhile, the Nancy Drew spinoff starring Tom Swift “remains in consideration” at the CW. [Deadline]

Naomi

Ava DuVernay’s Naomi, however, has been officially ordered to series.

Fear the Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “The Beginning” — the season six finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

Everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms. Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, Maggie Grace as Althea, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as Naomi, Karen David as Grace and Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar.

Van Helsing

Finally, The Dark One commands the Amulet in the trailer for “Graveyard Smash” — this week’s episode of Van Helsing.

