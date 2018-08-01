Photo: J.J. Abrams

Are you ready for another year of wild, scurrilous Star Wars speculation? Well, even if you’re not, you’re gonna get it anyway. Episode IX has just begun filming, and returning director J.J. Abrams has already started dropping sneaky glimpses.

Abrams marked the beginning of principal photography on Star Wars: Episode IX with a tweet in honor of the dearly missed Carrie Fisher, who will appear in the film utilizing unseen footage shot for Abrams’ previous entry in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens.

Attached to the tweet is, of course, an Abrams trademark teaser image that is about 90 percent the backside of a camera, and 10 percent blur. But within that blur, we can see a few familiar Star Wars figures in what is, presumably, the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, home to what’s left of the tattered Resistance after the events of The Last Jedi.

There’s Chewie on the far left of course, flanked by John Boyega’s Finn. It’s harder to tell who’s in the pilot seat though—you’d perhaps assume Rey, but the costume doesn’t look like her training robes. Could it be Poe? The shirt matches his TLJ attire at least.

Like I said, I hope you’re ready for another year of speculation like this—we’ve got a long way to go before Episode IX hits theaters December 20, 2019.