Image: Olivier Coipel (Marvel Comics)

With his son. And teaming up with Ultimate Spider-Man artist and Miles Morales co-creator Sara Pichelli to do so.



After sending the internet into a Sam-Raimi-based headspin earlier this week, Marvel has revealed the grand new Spider-comic it was counting down to: Spider-Man.

Advertisement

No really, that’s what it’s called.

Advertisement

While the name might be basic, the creative team is anything but, because it’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams, partnering with his 20-year-old son Henry, to tell a new tale for the webslinger and Mary Jane Watson.

Image: Olivier Coipel (Marvel Comics)

Advertisement

As revealed to the New York Times, Spider-Man—which features art from Sara Pichelli, colors from Dave Stewart, and covers from Olivier Coipel—will be a five-part miniseries. Story details are currently being kept under wraps, but the comic will introduce a new villain called Cadaverous, and Abrams promises that the series will show Peter Parker “in a way you haven’t seen him before.”

According to Abrams, the idea of him working on a comic with Marvel has actually been in the works for a while.



Nick [Lowe, Marvel Comics editor] had been pressing me to do a book with him. A year or so ago, I started talking about it with Henry and it sort of happened organically. And that has been the joy of this. Even though I’ve been talking to Nick for a long time, weirdly, this feels like it just sort of evolved from the conversations of Henry and I, having ideas that got us excited and Nick being open to the collaboration.

Advertisement

Here’s a little more from Abrams and his son about the project:

Advertisement

Will it be the million-seller to take Star Wars #1's crown, as Marvel EiC C.B. Cebulski hopes it to be? We’ll have to wait and see. But it’s a wild get for the publisher, to say the least.

Spider-Man begins this September.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.