If the most impressive thing you’ve ever sculpted from Play-Doh was a snake that people still misidentified, watching a talented sculptor like Steve Richter turn clay into an incredibly lifelike bust of the Hulk isn’t going to make you feel any better about your lack of artistic prowess.

Not surprisingly, Richter spends his days working as a sculptor for Tom Spina Designs, a company known for its expert restoration work on film props and models, including the puppets featured in Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal. But Richter apparently likes to take his work home with him, spending his time off honing his craft, and filming time-lapse videos that almost make his sculpting skills look like magic.

If you’re feeling inadequate after watching, you can always just HULK SMASH some clay to get out your aggression.

[YouTube via Laughing Squid]