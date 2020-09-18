We come from the future
It's Time to Thwip Our Way Into a Friday Gif Party

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Go Spidey go!
Image: Sony Playstation

Miles Morales is saving New York City, one bridge at a time, with PlayStation recently sharing exciting new gameplay footage from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. So we’re paying tribute to the web-slinger with a gif party. Thwip!

Be sure to leave your greatest “It’s Friday!” party gifs in the comments below. This week’s Bonus Points challenge is all about our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Miles Morales. Of course, an appearance from Peter Parker or Gwen Stacy is always welcome—as is Peter Porker because, come on. However, I’m claiming Emo Peter Parker so none of y’all can have him. I don’t want to see 30 Emo Parkers on here. Oh great, I probably doomed the comments to have 45 of them now. Good job, me.

This is the only one, OK? I’m serious.
Image: Sony Pictures
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

