It's Time to Step Up Your Glasses Game

Cyclops, X-Men

Tye Sheridan wearing the one good Cyclops costume Fox ever put into a live action movie. Screenshot : 20th Century Studios

Scott Summers’ eyewear is both an integral part of his superhero costume and a bold fashion statement that he sports out in public even in his civilian guise. Functional as Cyclops’ visor is, both it and Scott’s ruby quartz glasses are also significant because of how they immediately draw attention to his being a mutant that would would otherwise go unnoticed were he able to control his powers. Advanced as the tech coming out of Xavier’s has become over the years, Scott could easily choose to hide his mutancy and enjoy the privileges that come with doing so, but with his red shades, he’s making his reality clear to anyone who sees him, which is a choice you’ve got to respect.