Image: Nickelodeon

It’s Friday, so that means it’s perfect time for a gif party! We’re celebrating the release of Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, and the new Invader Zim movie, which means it’s time to get our nostalgic animated dance on. It’s Gif Party Time!

Be sure to leave your favorite party gifs in the comments. As usual, bonus points are in order! This time, if it’s from your favorite Nicktoons, or other animated TV shows growing up. That’s right, it’s time for your Rugrats, your Wild Thornberries, even your Danny Phantom if that’s what you were into.

Heck, I’ll expand the rules a bit and say you can also include your favorite animated movie, or something along those lines. This is mainly so I have an excuse to add a Dark Crystal podlings party gif, because I’ve been getting ready for Age of Resistance so The Dark Crystal is my thing right now.

Image: The Jim Henson Company

