It's Time to Dive Into the Beautiful World of Studio Ghibli

A scene from Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away. Image : Studio Ghibli

We might not be able to travel to the Miyazaki Museum in Tokyo, Japan, or to see the upcoming exhibit in Los Angeles—but that’s OK, because Studio Ghibli is bringing the Hayao Miyazaki to us.



Studio Ghibli has shared 400 still images from several of its most popular movies, including Miyazaki’s Spirited Away and Ponyo, with promises of more on the way. It’s the kind of art that can transport you to another world, another time, a place where covid-19 isn’t rampaging throughout the country. We’ve pulled out of a few of our favorites, which you can check out here.