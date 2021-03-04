It's Time for Some Really Weird Star Wars Show Crossover Speculation

Agent Andor could find himself on the paths of a certain other unlikely Star Wars figure... Image : Lucasfilm

Vampirella sets her sights on the big screen. Kong gets captured in new Godzilla vs. Kong footage. Solar Opposites pays tribute to Alien in a new picture from season 2. Plus, things heat up on Resident Alien. To me, my spoilers!



Vampirella

Comic Book reports Dynamite Entertainment has sold Vampirella’s film, television, and streaming rights to Mike the Pike Productions subsidiary, Arowana Media Holdings. The deal is said to include “all Vampirella stories, characters and derivative works.”

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Sony Pictures will now release the Peter Rabbit sequel one month early on May 14, 2021. [Coming Soon]

Godzilla vs. Kong

There’s a new Godzilla vs Kong poster.

Photo : HBO Max

Meanwhile, an incredible new TV spot visually references Kong’s capture in 1963's King Kong vs Godzilla.

Bloody-Disgusting also has the first image from Slash/Back, a film about a group of teenage girls fighting off an alien invasion in the Arctic.

Photo : Sierra/Affinity

Stay Out of the Attic



A group of house movers accidentally uncover a secret Nazi laboratory in the trailer for Stay Out of the Attic, coming to Shudder March 11, 2021.

The Sadness

“Random citizens become driven to pursue their darkest impulses” in the Red Band trailer for The Sadness, a new zombie film from Taiwan.

Andor

Get those salt shakers at the ready, because a new report from The Illuminerdi alleges Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi will have a “recurring” role on the upcoming Cassian Andor series at Disney+.

Solar Opposites

Yumyulack hangs a poster of Sigourney Weaver in his locker in a new photo from Solar Opposites’ second season, courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting.

Photo : Hulu

Debris

Bryan and Finola find an “otherworldly square” hovering in a cornfield in the synopsis for “Solar Winds,” airing March 15.

When Bryan and Finola investigate a mysterious, otherworldly square that has appeared in a field, they come to understand new revelations about our planet. Maddox meets with an old contact. TV-14

Resident Alien



Finally, Harry’s murder investigation intensifies in the trailer for “The Green Glow,” next week’s episode of Resident Alien.

Banner art by Jim Cook