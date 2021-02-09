This rumor is indeed as outlandish as the existence of the Kra-Van Image : Derek Charm and Rico Renzi/Marvel Comics

Peter Dinklage has signed up for the next animated adventure from Wolfwalkers’ Will Collins. Kevin Smith reacts to the soundtrack for Masters of the Universe: Revelations. Plus, Riverdale continues to Riverdale all over the place in a new glimpse at its timeskip episode. Spoilers now!



Kraven the Hunter

It’s best to take this with the largest grain of salt you can find, but The Illuminerdi alleges Marvel has offered Keanu Reeves the role of Kraven the Hunter in his own solo movie.

This Was Our Pact

Peter Dinklage will lend his voice to a talking bear in This Was Our Pact, an upcoming animated adaptation of the graphic novel by Ryan Andrews from director Will Collins (Wolfwalkers, Song of the Sea). Set on the night of an equinox festival, the story follows a group of kids who decide to follow the paper lanterns their town ceremonially drifts down river only to “find themselves on an extraordinary journey filled with wondrous new sights and strange characters with only two rules; no one looks back and no one turns for home.” [Coming Soon]

The Lair

Appearing as a guest on the Boo Crew podcast, Neil Marshall revealed his next film will be a “creature feature” titled The Lair combining “elements from Dog Soldiers, Aliens and Predator.” The story is said to follow “a downed Royal Air Force pilot who escapes a terrifying bunker in Afghanistan containing mutant man-made biological weapons and unwittingly brings the creatures back to a US Army base.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Elevator Game

Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story) is attached to direct a film inspired by “the elevator game” — an urban legend claiming elevators are capable of transporting people to a hell dimension if the floors are visited in a specific sequence. In a statement released to Deadline, Goi promised: “what Psycho did for showers, The Elevator Game will do for lifts.”

The Devil Below

A coal mine in Appalachian country may be a gateway to hell in the trailer for The Devil Below, the latest film from Chernobyl Diaries director, Bradley Parker.

Black Lightning

Melissa De Sousa has joined the cast of Black Lighting as Chief Ana Lopez, “the new no-nonsense Chief of Police of Freeland who’s been brought in to rebuild the city after the war that took place last season.” [Spoiler TV]

The Power



Deadline also reports Rob Delaney, Alice Eve, and Edwina Findley have joined the cast of The Power—set in a world where teenage girls suddenly develop the power to electrocute people—as characters named Tom, Kristen, and Helen, respectively. Tom is described as “an authoritative, yet warm silver-fox news anchor loved by the audience with a reassuring presence” while Kristen is “Tom’s younger, ambitious co-anchor who is smarter than she looks.” Helen is “the highly competent and trusted advisor” to Leslie Mann’s character, Margot Cleary-Lopez.

Masters of the Universe: Revelations

Bear McCreary has been tapped to score the new Masters of the Universe series at Netflix, and you can hear a clip from his theme song below while Kevin Smith freaks out about it.

Clarice

CBS has released another trailer for its Silence of the Lambs show.

Riverdale

The CW has also released a second trailer for its first flash-forward episode of Riverdale.

Wynonna Earp

Finally, we have a new trailer for the final six episodes of Wynonna Earp premiering March 5 on Syfy.

