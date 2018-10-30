Image: Nintendo

Anna Kendrick joins an intense new sci-fi movie. Tony Todd teases a supervillainous teamup for The Flash’s 100th episode. Get your best look yet at the live-action incarnation of DC’s Doom Patrol. Plus, what’s to come on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, and a sliver of Aquaman footage. Spoilers get!

Stowaway

Anna Kendrick will play an astronaut headed to Mars in a new sci-fi film from Arctic filmmakers Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison. As THR describes it, the story centers on “the crew of a spaceship headed to Mars that discovers an accidental stowaway shortly after takeoff. Too far from Earth to turn back and with resources quickly dwindling, the ship’s medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the group consensus that has already decided in favor of a grim outcome.”

Blood Moon

Deadline reports Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson, and Zac Efron have joined the cast of Ana Lily Amirpour’s third feature, Blood Moon. The story surrounds “a girl with strange and dangerous abilities who escapes from a mental asylum in New Orleans.”

Rabid

A profile from the CBC on women in horror includes clips and behind-the-scenes footage from the Soska Sister’s remake of David Croenenberg’s Rabid. Head over there to take a look.

Zombieland 2

Speaking with /Film, screenwriter Paul Wernick described the sequel to Zombieland as “the perfect 10-year anniversary present”.

We’re shooting that in January and can’t wipe the smile off our faces. It’s the thing that Rhett and I as a team got our start on. It made us the screenwriters that we’ve become. That cast and the gang that’s back together with Ruben and our producer Gavin [Polone], the studio, we’re super, super excited about it. It’s pretty special and will come out basically 10 years from the first so it’s the perfect 10-year anniversary present I think.

The Grinch

Psychologically destructive billboards for the new Grinch movie have been sighted in L.A.

Overlord

Bloody-Disgusting talks to actors Mathilde Ollivier and Jovan Adepo about the latest not-a-Cloverfield-sequel from Bad Robot.

Aquaman

Arthur Curry qualifies his fishy status in a new TV spot.





Discarnate

A team of neuroscientists accidentally unleash “a Norweigian boogeyman” in the first trailer for Discarnate, starring Thomas Kretschmann and Bex Taylor-Klaus.

The Legend of Zelda

The Wrap reports Castlevania’s Adi Shankar is now in talks to produce a series based on the Legend of Zelda video games series. For where remains to be seen, but Shankar himself has been teasing an announcement mid-November for a new partnership with “an iconic Japanese company” to bring another video game series to life:

Strange Angel

Good news! Strange Angel has been renewed for a second season by CBS All Access. [Spoiler TV]

The Flash

According to the voice of Zoom, Tony Todd, “all the speedster villains” are returning for The Flash’s 100th episode.

They are all returning, all the speedster villains, and they all want a piece of Barry.

Titans

Screen Rant has five new photos from the Doom Patrol’s debut episode, which appears to include a miniature Robotman made of onion rings.

Arrow

Felicity interrogates Silencer in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Level Two”.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the Legends go punk in the trailer for “Dancing Queen,” next week’s 70's-set episode.

